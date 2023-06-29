Te Pourewa O Ngāpuhi Challenges Flawed Education System, Not Alternative Education

Te Pourewa o Ngāpuhi, anchored by the country's founding documents, He Whakaputanga me Te Tiriti o Waitangi, is taking a stand against the latest Education Review Office (ERO) Report. We assert that the system itself is flawed, not alternative education.

"We reject the imposition of outside structures on Māori education," declares Iti Joyce, adding, "It is time for us to reclaim our educational autonomy and create a mana motuhake led system that reflects our unique identity, language, and aspirations. Our mokopuna deserve an education that empowers and uplifts them, not one that perpetuates systemic inequities."

The ERO Report acknowledges the urgent need for the Education Ministry to step up and support schools in identifying and assisting young people at risk of disengaging from school. However, Phoebe Davis, another representative of Te Pourewa o Ngāpuhi, points out, "Simply providing effective options for those who are not thriving is not enough. We need a radical transformation of the education system. Alternative education should not be seen as a separate entity, but rather as an integral part of a holistic and inclusive education system."

Te Pourewa o Ngāpuhi strongly advocates for increased hapū involvement and the recognition of their mana Motuhake, or self-determination, in driving solutions.

"In Ngāpuhi, we continue to witness firsthand the detrimental effects of the current education system on our mokopuna," states, Te Ringakaha Tia-Ward. Our Hapū have long been overlooked and sidelined, despite having innovative ideas and courses that could significantly benefit our mokopuna. It is time for our voices to be heard, and for hapū to have a meaningful seat at the table to shape solutions that work for our communities."

Ipu Tito-Absolum, addressing the environmental aspects within schools, emphasises, “The environment in mainstream schools is not conducive to effective learning for all our mokopuna. We need educational spaces that embrace and celebrate their culture, where our mokopuna could identify themselves and their world in those spaces. To feel safe, seen, heard and supported. It is essential to create nurturing environments that foster their holistic well-being and enable them to thrive academically, socially, and spiritually."

Te Pourewa o Ngāpuhi invites

the Education Minister Jan Tinetti to collaborate on solutions and to hear the voices of ngā hapū ō Ngāpuhi to address the deep-seated issues within the education system. Genuine relationships and meaningful engagement are essential to effecting lasting change and ensuring the success of all mokopuna.

About Te Pourewa o Ngāpuhi: Te Pourewa o Ngāpuhi is a roopu based in Kaikohe and grounded in the founding documents, He Whakaputanga me Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The group is dedicated to promoting justice and equity within Ngāpuhi and to advocate for the voice of Hapū.

Titia ki te Uma

Titia ki te Rangi

Titia ki te Whenua

Titia

Hakoa te kaupapa e korerohia ana ka titia ki te uma o ngā Rangi anō nei ki te uma o Papatūānuku.

Ko te kitenga huarahi mā te hurahanga, Ka marama, Ka mahara.

TE POUREWA Ō NGĀPUHI

