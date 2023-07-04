Inspiring Futures Foundation Grants Top $400,000

The Inspiring Futures Foundation (IFF) has awarded more than $170,000 in grants to industry organisations for education and training in the latest round of funding.

It brings the total value of grants over the last two years to $430,000, for programmes and initiatives to help more New Zealanders succeed.

IFF was established to provide financial support for those working and studying in the automotive, transport and logistics, drilling, mining and quarrying, and gas industries. It has assets of around $25 million, largely in managed funds.

Chairman Sturrock Saunders says the grants will help businesses and learners across a wide range of industries succeed.

“The industries we support are the backbone of the economy and the country,” Sturrock says.

“Young New Zealanders must be encouraged and supported to join them, so we consider it an investment in the future of Kiwis and New Zealand to help fund training and resources and the learning environment to help learners be their best.”

Recipients of the grants to date include:

Women in Automotive Collective

Institute of Quarrying New Zealand

Aggregate & Quarry Association of New Zealand Incorporated

MITO Te Pūkenga

NZ Collision Repair Association

The Outdoor Product Association of NZ

Perform-X Aotearoa

NZ Drillers Federation

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

i-Car New Zealand

Auto Super shoppe Academy

In addition, IFF, in conjunction with MITO/Te Pūkenga, awarded 74 scholarships in 2023 to outstanding learners across a range of industries.

At IFF’s annual meeting, Louise Sixton and Mark Pizey were confirmed as new trustees.

Mark is currently CEO at Central Plains Water Limited and has vast experience in mining, irrigation and quarrying. Louise is General Manager, Sales and Operations at Repco NZ and brings deep knowledge of the automotive sector.

“Mark and Louise will be real assets to the Foundation, and we are delighted with the calibre of these new trustees ,” Sturrock says.

IFF also acknowledges the outstanding contribution of outgoing trustees George Hollinsworth and Lyndon Leabourne.

“We are further committed to increasing our reach and impact,” Sturrock says. “We are ambitious about our shared industries and know IFF will be a proud and strong partner in supporting this with the financial resources we have available annually.”

Applications for the next round of grants can be made from 1 September 2023. More information about IFF and funding can be found at inspiringfutures.nz.

