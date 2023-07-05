Winston Churchill Memorial Trust NZ Applications 2023 Are Now Open

The Board of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand is delighted to announce the opening of the 2023 application round for Churchill Fellowships.

Applications for 2023 open on the 5 July, and close on 23 August 2023, and offer ordinary New Zealanders the opportunity to travel overseas to pursue their passion, explore their chosen field, and come back and share knowledge.

Churchill Fellowships foster the exchange of knowledge and experiences between New Zealand and the wider global community.

No educational qualifications are needed to apply. Churchill Fellowships welcome ordinary New Zealanders from any field.

The 2023 application round invites New Zealanders to submit applications that outline what topic they would like to explore and why, where they would like to travel, and the potential benefits to New Zealanders.

"We believe that everyone has the power to make a real impact, no matter who they are or what they do,” said Board member and Winston Churchill Fellow, Ben Brooks.

“We encourage individuals from all corners of New Zealand to apply and seize this opportunity that will not only enrich their own lives and professions but also contributes to the betterment of Aotearoa."

Since its establishment in 1965, the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand has supported and nurtured exceptional individuals committed to learning, innovation, and community development.

For further information about the Churchill Fellowships and the application process, please visit churchillfellowships.org.nz

About the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand:

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand is an organisation dedicated to honouring the legacy of Sir Winston Churchill by providing travelling Fellowships to further knowledge and skills through international travel and exploration. By supporting passionate individuals, the Trust aims to create positive change and inspire future generations.

