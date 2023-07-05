Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Winston Churchill Memorial Trust NZ Applications 2023 Are Now Open

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The Board of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand is delighted to announce the opening of the 2023 application round for Churchill Fellowships.

Applications for 2023 open on the 5 July, and close on 23 August 2023, and offer ordinary New Zealanders the opportunity to travel overseas to pursue their passion, explore their chosen field, and come back and share knowledge.

Churchill Fellowships foster the exchange of knowledge and experiences between New Zealand and the wider global community.

No educational qualifications are needed to apply. Churchill Fellowships welcome ordinary New Zealanders from any field.

The 2023 application round invites New Zealanders to submit applications that outline what topic they would like to explore and why, where they would like to travel, and the potential benefits to New Zealanders.

"We believe that everyone has the power to make a real impact, no matter who they are or what they do,” said Board member and Winston Churchill Fellow, Ben Brooks.

“We encourage individuals from all corners of New Zealand to apply and seize this opportunity that will not only enrich their own lives and professions but also contributes to the betterment of Aotearoa."

Since its establishment in 1965, the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand has supported and nurtured exceptional individuals committed to learning, innovation, and community development.

For further information about the Churchill Fellowships and the application process, please visit churchillfellowships.org.nz

About the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand:

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand is an organisation dedicated to honouring the legacy of Sir Winston Churchill by providing travelling Fellowships to further knowledge and skills through international travel and exploration. By supporting passionate individuals, the Trust aims to create positive change and inspire future generations.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


The Conversation: Can The World Cup Level The Playing Field For All Women Footballers?

There’s little doubt the FIFA Women’s World Cup will deliver spectacle and significant financial rewards when it kicks off in a fortnight. The longer-term rewards, however, are harder to predict.More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 