Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New School Principals Need More Support, Particularly New Principals In Small Schools, ERO Research Shows

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 6:17 pm
Press Release: Education Review Office

Principals are crucial to the quality of education. A growing number of principals across New Zealand are new to the role. In 2023, more than a third of principals have been in the role for less than five years, an increase from a quarter in 2014.

New research from ERO has found that only a quarter of new principals feel prepared when they start.

"With more than one in three principals having less than five years’ experience in the role, it’s important that they are set up for success - currently this is not always the case" says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

"We heard that the complexity of the role and the reality of the school they are in are two key reasons new principals arrive feeling unprepared or anxious."

Having an opportunity to hold a leadership role before becoming a principal is important. New principals who have had this experience are more than three times as likely to be prepared.

"We found that identification of future principals is too often left to chance, and not all those with potential are encouraged or aware of the best pathways to become principals," says Ms Shinoda.

Development and support before becoming a principal can make a big difference. New principals who had taken part in postgraduate leadership programmes, or coaching and mentoring, were twice as likely to be prepared for the principal role when they start.

New principals’ confidence grows once they gain experience in the role. But the research found that, in some areas, confidence remained low. Ongoing development helps, in particular connecting with other new principals and with more experienced principals.

ERO is particularly concerned about new principals in small schools. Four in 10 new principals are in small schools, but they are less likely to have had leadership experience before becoming a principal, are less prepared for the role, and are less likely to be confident once they are in the role.

"This report shows we need to do more to prepare and support our principals in small schools so they can thrive," says Ms Shinoda.

"To better support new school principals across New Zealand, ERO is recommending clearer pathways to become principals, better opportunities to gain experience and skills before becoming principals, and ongoing support once in the role."

"We know that we need to do more to set up new principals to thrive, and are recommending a range of actions to improve how new and aspiring principals are set up for success. Successful principals are key to a good education for all Aotearoa New Zealand’s learners."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Education Review Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Symbio Wildlife Park: World's Most Famous Koala Celebrates Arrival Of Baby Boy

Imogen the Koala, whose videos have been seen upwards of a billion times across social & traditional media & is arguably the world's most famous 'living' Koala, has introduced her adorable bundle of joy to the world at her home at Symbio Wildlife Park. More

Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 