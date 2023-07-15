Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
No Surprise To Principals

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association

“Nothing we didn't know!! Nothing we haven’t been telling policy shufflers about the appalling state of Principalship for years, but they have always been deaf to commonsense!” says Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association President Pat Newman, in response to the release of the independent report into the needs of School Principals this week.

Pat continued “The big problem to me is lack of on the ground, regular practical support and guidance from people experienced and successful as principals…… We need to ensure that the new supposed leadership advisers are seconded from the ranks, in sufficient quantity to visit every school regularly at least once a month and be able to give good sound practical advice and guidance, on all aspects of principalship, management and leadership. They need to develop trusting relationships and you don’t get that by fly in and out visits when problems are already mounting up!”

As well, Pat pointed out some other crucial needs. The Ministry with the profession must lessen the emphasis on systems, realising it’s not about systems...it’s about relationships...with kids, parents, staff, Ministry, and help Principals to develop these to cover all situations.

We need a return to every area having access to experienced curriculum advisers for every curriculum such as Social Studies, Music Reading Maths Science etc.

It is totally unacceptable to continue nearly 30 years of no such advisers being available on regular basis. The current system of such help is not just broken but was never effective to start with!

We need to return to the past...very cheap or free rural housing for principals as an incentive for the best teachers to go to rural areas.

We need pool relieving schemes as we had in the past…. the problems not new.

Finally, Principals and Ministry, need constant reminding that we are still self-determining institutions. The Ministry’s real sole purpose for existing is to serve principals and schools .... not the other way around...

If that were to happen based upon commonsense and practical help, principalship may yet return to being valued and aspired to by teachers…

