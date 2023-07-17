Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Football-mad Ākonga Gear Up For FIFA Showcase

Monday, 17 July 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Self-confessed football fanatics Reece Burtenshaw and Jack Quinn can’t wait to lend at hand at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga ākonga have volunteered for the top-shelf event, for which Ōtepoti Dunedin will host six pool matches over July and August, including a Football Ferns match.

By volunteering, Reece and Jack are combining study with an enduring interest in the sport.

In the first year of a three-year Bachelor of Applied Science at Otago Polytechnic, Reece moved to Dunedin from Timaru, and Jack from Gore, to begin their tertiary journey.

"I chose this programme because I enjoy sports, gym and help coach people," Reece says, adding: "I am hoping to work in a sporting/gym setting to promote or assist physical activity in different ways."

Passionate about football, Reece is excited at the opportunity to get "behind the scenes" for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

"I am a huge football fan. My family has been involved in football for many generations and I am carrying it on.

"Volunteering for the World Cup connects to my studies at Otago Polytechnic - we have to complete a certain amount of hours in the community, including helping out at sport-related activities."

Likewise, Jack can’t wait to get amongst the action at the prestigious tournament.

"I have already been assigned to a pre-ceremonies team leader volunteer role and I have an idea that I will be holding flags or setting up before matches begin.

"The event connects to my studies by giving me a chance to experience the sporting community from a voluntary aspect.

"However, I would have volunteered regardless. I am a passionate football fan and have played the sport since I was six years old."

"I'm studying for a Bachelor of Applied Science because I am really passionate about sports and coaching and would like to incorporate it into my future career and head into the sporting community, specifically football."

