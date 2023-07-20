Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tui Tuia | Learning Circle Welcomes A New Literacy & Numeracy Programme Director

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Tui Tuia

Auckland, 20 July 2023 - Tui Tuia | Learning Circle, University of Auckland’s educator professional development service, welcomes Talia McNaughton as the new Literacy & Numeracy Programme Director.

Talia is a passionate educator who has devoted the last two decades to teaching in the secondary sector in Tāmaki Makaurau. As Deputy Principal for Onehunga High School for the last nine years, she has been instrumental in leading Professional Learning and Development across a range of areas, including effective teaching pedagogy, digital learning, culturally responsive and sustaining practice and more recently, the NCEA (National Certificate of Educational Achievement) change programme and the curriculum refresh. Talia has also led literacy and numeracy professional development focusing on strategic leadership for middle leaders and teaching pedagogy to support the acceleration of learners. She has built strong relationships with ākonga (students), whānau (families), colleagues, and the wider education community throughout her career. As well as leading professional development, Talia has also provided coaching and mentoring to leaders within schools and beginning teachers. She is excited to bring this experience to her new role at Tui Tuia.

Talia is a proud alumna of The University of Auckland, having completed her BA, MA (Hons), and Graduate Diploma Teaching (Secondary) at the institution. She has also worked with the university as a mentor and Pre-Service Teacher liaison.

In 2021, Talia returned to the University of Auckland as a student again, pursuing her Doctorate in Education, where she is researching the nature of relationships between senior leaders and Māori and Pacific students in Auckland secondary schools.

As the Literacy & Numeracy Programme Director, Talia will play a pivotal role in shaping Tui Tui's offerings in these critical areas. Her expertise and Tui Tui's evidence-backed methodologies and commitment to professional growth will ensure educators receive the highest quality training and support.

Tui Tuia | Learning Circle Director, Yvonne Lim says, “We have been working to future-proof our Literacy and Numeracy offerings in line with the Ministry of Education’s strategic initiatives, namely the Te Mātaiaho, NCEA curriculum refresh and the Literacy, Communications and Numeracy strategy. As we navigate these changes to the education landscape – we remain focused on ensuring educators are supported and empowered to provide a strong and equitable foundation for learning for Aotearoa, New Zealand’s ākonga. Talia’s background and diverse experiences in a secondary school setting perfectly complement Tui Tuia’s primary school expertise, making her an invaluable asset to the team.”

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Talia said, "I am incredibly excited to join the Tui Tuia collective. I look forward to supporting educators to improve educational outcomes within the literacy and numeracy space."

