Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Critical Role Of School Boards Highlighted By Minister, Sector Leaders At NZSTA Conference

Friday, 21 July 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: NZSTA

The 33 rd New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA) Annual Conference has kicked off in Rotorua, as hundreds of school board members converged on the Energy Events Centre Friday to hear from key leaders, including Minister of Education Hon Jan Tinetti and Associate Minister Hon Kelvin Davis.

Speaking at the conference this morning, Minister Tinetti, herself a former principal, was effusive in her praise of school board members and spoke of the "incredibly important" role they play in the education system.

She acknowledged the challenges faced by boards, including the implementation of major legislative changes, and the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while thanking them for their unending commitment to doing the best they can for their school communities.

Conference attendees also heard from Associate Minister of Education Hon Kelvin Davis, who focused his speech on his portfolio area of Māori education. The Minister spoke of his ambitions to lift the numbers of tamariki Māori in immersion education, while briefly putting on his other cap as minister responsible for Oranga Tamariki to speak about the role of schools in preventing harm and improving outcomes for at-risk children.

"Disengagement from the education system is the first step to disengagement from society" the Minister said.

Also speaking at the conference was Paula Tesoriero, former school board member and currently Chief Executive of Whaikaha - The Ministry of Disabled People, who highlighted the critical role of school boards in ensuring inclusive school environments.

She said disabled ākonga still experience exclusion in school, and as a result suffer poor outcomes across a range of measures. She spoke of the legal obligations to disabled learners boards have, and the critical part they play in ensuring a truly inclusive education system.

Aside from speeches, NZSTA conferences are heavily focused on board member professional development, with dozens of workshops to grow members’ governance capability and thought-provoking sessions on a variety of topics, including one on resetting the education agenda, offered this year over two and a half days.

With around 900 registrations this year, it is one of the largest education-centered conferences in the country.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZSTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Deserved Cancellations

Hosting sporting events has always been a government’s formula to distract their seducible subjects. It’s the secular version of smells and bells, the warbling of the church choir turned into flesh and performance. Horrendous expenses can be written off in the name of improving society’s spiritual being. More


Otago Regional Council: The Hitchhiker Otago Doesn’t Want To Pick Up - Freshwater Gold Clams

ORC is asking recreational water users to be vigilant after the discovery of a new aquatic pest species. Discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May this year, Corbicula fluminea poses a new threat to waterways, native freshwater species, & infrastructure. More


Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More

Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 