Missing Voice Activated In Early Childhood Education

Monday, 24 July 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Early Childhood Education

Parents’ views are overlooked in early childhood education policy. But that is about to change with the formation of the ECE Parents Council.

When the government and the Ministry of Education consults on early childhood plans and policies their primary stakeholder groups are sector representatives and service providers. Notice what’s missing – parents.

The Council’s Spokesperson, Camille Furnandiz, says “as parents we want our children to be well cared for and experience a high quality social and educational environment in ECE. Surely that’s not too much to ask?

“Location and availability are the two main factors determining where we enrol our children. Often it’s hard to get a place when you need it so you end up feeling forced to accept whatever you can get. Some services are great but others not so. The problem is that the system that allows low-quality un-safe services and often parents don’t find out until it is too late.”

Furnandiz says “It’s a big concern that so many centres are owned by private companies and by overseas and local private equity firms. Parents do not have to be listened to by the owners and can be told “if you are not happy go somewhere else”. There is always another family lined up to take their place.

“The lack of transparency and accountability to families in the private ECE market makes it even more important that the Government and Ministry of Education accept that parents are stakeholders in ECE. Our voice as parents needs to be included.”

Furnandiz says “there are important things for us as parents and for our children to press the government and the Ministry of Education on, such as being able to trust that services are being regularly and adequately monitored so any problems can be identified early instead of waiting for complaints or serious incidents to happen before any form of intervention occurs.

“The cost of care is another big issue. Increased subsidies can be kept by ECE services and are not always fully passed onto parents. Fees will keep climbing and continue to place a lot of stress on a lot of families.”

The chief advisor to the OECE (Office of Early Childhood Education) Dr Sarah Alexander is pleased to see the emergence of the Parents Council.

She says “I can understand the frustration of parents. The sector has staffing, safety, health, and quality issues and childcare fees keep rising despite increased subsidies.”

“The sector could begin to see positive changes and real improvement if the Ministry of Education and government starts responding to issues as parents see them.

“Parents are key stakeholders and have not had representation until now. The ECE Parents Council will give a much-needed perspective in the sector.”

Furnandiz says that parents, caregivers, and grandparents are all welcome to join the Parents Council. More information on the ECE Parents can be found online here

