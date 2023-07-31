Te Āti Awa Partners With Whitireia And WelTec To Qualify More Māori Nurses
Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa in partnership with Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga is helping more Māori students qualify as nurses and enter the healthcare workforce.
This is being done with a new
intake of ākonga Māori (students) to the Whitireia
Bachelor of Nursing Māori programme which has been designed
to allow the students to remain in work should they need or
want to.
The full-time, three-year
programme will run from July to June and will be taught via
online platforms and wānanga, with hands-on practical
sessions utilising the laboratories and existing clinical
placement systems at Whitireia. It will be overseen by Te
Āti Awa and the Whitireia programme
leaders.
“Financial difficulties are
one of the main reasons ākonga leave study before
completing, so finding ways to help them remain in work is
key to their learning success,” said Jeanette Grace, Dean
of Te Wānanga Māori at
Whitireia.
“The programme responds
to the needs of ākonga Māori and will help them
successfully complete a Bachelor of Nursing so they can use
their skills to address the health needs of the
community,” said Wirangi Luke, Te Tumu Whakarae (Chief
Executive), at Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti
Awa.
“This is an incredibly special
and powerful partnership, with impacts that will be
profound,” said Dr Leanne Ivil, head of operations at
Whitireia and WelTec.
“One of our
greatest challenges is helping ākonga ‘earn while they
learn’ so that they can remain in study while managing the
financial and family pressures of daily life,” said Mark
Oldershaw, Tumu Whenua ā-Rohe 3| Executive Director,
Region 3 at Te Pūkenga. “This initiative and partnership
is a community focused way to empower many who would like to
gain a degree and become nurses - which are urgently needed
in the New Zealand health
sector.”
Peggy Luke-Ngaheke of Te
Āti Awa has named the first cohort of students in this new
initiative ‘Matariki’ to signal new
beginnings.
Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga offer the Whitireia Bachelor of Nursing Māori programme which will continue to run from January to December. The additional delivery described above is offered in partnership with Te Āti Awa and will run from July to June.