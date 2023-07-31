Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Āti Awa Partners With Whitireia And WelTec To Qualify More Māori Nurses

Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa in partnership with Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga is helping more Māori students qualify as nurses and enter the healthcare workforce.

This is being done with a new intake of ākonga Māori (students) to the Whitireia Bachelor of Nursing Māori programme which has been designed to allow the students to remain in work should they need or want to. 
 

The full-time, three-year programme will run from July to June and will be taught via online platforms and wānanga, with hands-on practical sessions utilising the laboratories and existing clinical placement systems at Whitireia. It will be overseen by Te Āti Awa and the Whitireia programme leaders. 
 

“Financial difficulties are one of the main reasons ākonga leave study before completing, so finding ways to help them remain in work is key to their learning success,” said Jeanette Grace, Dean of Te Wānanga Māori at Whitireia. 
 

“The programme responds to the needs of ākonga Māori and will help them successfully complete a Bachelor of Nursing so they can use their skills to address the health needs of the community,” said Wirangi Luke, Te Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive), at Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa. 
 

“This is an incredibly special and powerful partnership, with impacts that will be profound,” said Dr Leanne Ivil, head of operations at Whitireia and WelTec. 
 

“One of our greatest challenges is helping ākonga ‘earn while they learn’ so that they can remain in study while managing the financial and family pressures of daily life,” said Mark Oldershaw, Tumu Whenua ā-Rohe 3| Executive Director, Region 3 at Te Pūkenga. “This initiative and partnership is a community focused way to empower many who would like to gain a degree and become nurses - which are urgently needed in the New Zealand health sector.” 
 

Peggy Luke-Ngaheke of Te Āti Awa has named the first cohort of students in this new initiative ‘Matariki’ to signal new beginnings. 
 

Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga offer the Whitireia Bachelor of Nursing Māori programme which will continue to run from January to December. The additional delivery described above is offered in partnership with Te Āti Awa and will run from July to June.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 