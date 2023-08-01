New Zealand Universities In Staffing Crisis - Latest Report Reveals Troubling Trends

Wellington (Tuesday, 1 August 2023) – The New Zealand Initiative’s report Blessing or Bloat? Non-Academic Staffing in New Zealand Universities in Comparative Perspective, co-authored by Drs James Kierstead and Michael Johnston shows that a majority of staff at New Zealand universities are non-academics.

New Zealand universities have the highest ratio of non-academics to academics amongst English-speaking countries.

Dr Kierstead will be joined by New Zealand Initiative Executive Director Dr Oliver Hartwich and Distinguished Professor Gaven Martin to discuss the implications of the report on Tuesday, 1 August, from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

