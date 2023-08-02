Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

No Guarantee The Secondary Teacher Salary Increase Will Be Matched For Early Learning Teachers

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 7:03 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

Teachers in education and care centres must wait to see if the Government will match the 14.5% secondary school teacher salary increases for early learning.

If the offer gets accepted by the PPTA there’s no certainty that education and care teachers, who make up the majority of the ECE workforce, will be included or how it will be funded.

“Improving pay is an important part of solving the teacher shortage, bearing in mind these increases are still a lot lower than teacher salaries in some Australian states,” said Early Childhood Council CEO Simon Laube.

“The Government’s announcement for secondary teachers will be a welcome relief to them, and to families affected by strikes after so much disruption to their children’s education in recent years. It’s pretty bleak to think the only way to get movement is drastic strike action, which leaves the government no alternative.”

“If the government is serious about improving teacher pay and retaining teachers, they need to include early learning. It’s about being fair to the whole sector,” said Simon Laube.

The Early Childhood Council calls on the government to:

  1. Confirm pay scale increases for all ECE teachers together with ECE funding as soon as possible if PPTA members accept the offer
  2. Assure the sector that Pay Parity funding policy will change, as many services employing the most experienced teachers are under-funded risk closure now
  3. Under-write the ill-timed ECE Fair Pay Agreement to give ECE employers certainty before going into bargaining, as increased costs from a settlement would likely result in more ECE service closures without this support

“Early learning providers that want to keep their teachers need certainty this pay increase will reach ECE, and be funded. Is it too much to ask for this commitment from the Government?,” said Simon Laube.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 