NZSTA Board And President Election Results Announced

The New Zealand School Trustees Association has announced the results of its Board and President Elections.

Incumbent President Lorraine Kerr MNZM has been returned for a seventh term, while three new members have been elected to the organisation’s national board.

"It’s an honour to have been returned as President by our members and thank them for once again placing their trust and confidence in me to lead the Association," Ms Kerr says.

"I am so pleased to be able to continue this work on behalf of our members, build on what we have already achieved and continue to advocate for and support Aotearoa’s school boards, to continue provide a better educational future for our ākonga.

"I would also like to congratulate our new and returning board members. We are pleased to be welcoming back to the board Joycelyn TM Tauevihi, Meredith Kennett and Chris Haines.

"We have three new members joining the board as well, all with significant experience serving on school boards, as well as decades of professional experience.

"Incoming member Wayne McGillivray has spent most of his professional life in the compulsory education sector, including in specialist and deaf education, and is currently Manahautū for a kaupapa Māori PTE. He is the Presiding Member of William Colenso College in Napier.

"The next new board member joining us is Dr Moses Ma’alo Faleolo, who has decades of involvement in youth justice, youth health and youth social development. He is the Presiding Member at Kelston Boys’ High School and is also on the board at Massey High School and the combined board of Halswell Residential College and Westbridge Residential.

"Last but not least we welcome Max Guptill, a carpenter, social worker and pastor, who has volunteered for the past 26 years in schools, including as a sports coach, mentor and chaplain. He is the Presiding Member at One Tree Hill College and is also on the board of Bailey Road Primary and Intermediate School.

"Together, this represents a diverse board in terms of skillset, background and range of experience to lead NZSTA into the future.

"We look forward to working together to ensure NZSTA is governed in a way that all boards receive the support they need to ensure every child, through the decisions made, receives the quality education they deserve.

"Finally, I would like to acknowledge outgoing board members Rebecca Keating and Jocelyn Merwood and thank them for their service on the board over the past three years," Ms Kerr says.

