Creative Nātives Creates Free Matariki Rauemi For Schools





Tērā ia Matariki!

Matariki Hunganui

Matariki Ahunganui

Matariki Tāpuapua

Matariki Pipiri-tangata

Kei aku nui, kei akui rahi, kei aku whakatamarahi ki te rangi

Tēnā koutou katoa.

The beautiful Pīata Mai Matariki album, recently remastered and released on all major streaming platforms, has been developed into a suite of rauemi/resources for kura and schools to support kaiako and ākonga to learn about Matariki.

In 2022, Creative Nātives produced Pīata Mai Matariki, a visual album of nine waiata celebrating Te Kāhui Matariki. Performed live at Te Ahumairangi Studios, Pīata Mai Matariki features a star studded lineup of talented Tamariki from Te Whanganui-ā Tara/Wellington Region, supported by the Creative Nātives Collective (15 piece band).

“This kaupapa brings together mātauranga Māori from nine composers from around the motu,” says Project Manager Riana Atama-Adams. “Each brings with them knowledge systems from their own whānau and hapū, informed by their natural environment.”

Pīata Mai Matariki is free to the public via social media and streaming platforms, but Creative Nātives wanted to extend the album’s reach by creating highly accessible and engaging rauemi for all kura and schools to enjoy. The rauemi support cross-curriculum learning and are a fun and interactive way to teach tamariki about Matariki.

There is a set of rauemi for each of the nine waiata, including:

The story of each whetū and the lunar cycle

Video (medium form)

Audio

Lyrics

Lead sheets

Horn charts

A short kōrero from the kaitito

The rauemi have been distributed electronically to all kura and schools in Aotearoa. The visual album is available to watch on the Creative Nātives Facebook page or on Youtube.

Link to resources kit: Piata Mai Matariki Resources

