Playcentre Messy Play Week

Playcentres throughout New Zealand are inviting families with children aged 0-6 years to visit during Playcentre Messy Play Week (21-25 August).

The free event is designed to give young children a chance to explore messy play activities that spark creativity and unlock learning, without the mess at home.

According to Playcentre Aotearoa Chief Executive David Moger “messy play is essential for early childhood development.”

“With opportunities to explore different sensory materials, young children learn about their world, discover new ways to express themselves and develop confidence in and control of their bodies, all while having loads of fun,” says Moger.

There will be a variety of messy play activities offered, such as painting, playdough, sand, clay, slime, gloop and more.

Playcentre is a nationwide charity with more than 400 centres, where parents play and learn alongside their children and make connections with other parents in their community.

