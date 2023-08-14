Panel Discusses 150 Years Of University Life

University of Canterbury leaders and historians offer behind-the-scenes insights into the influential Canterbury institution at an upcoming WORD Christchurch event.

Turning Points: 150 Years of University of Canterbury History at WORD is based on a new history of UC’s multi-layered past and its influence on Ōtautahi Christchurch.

As part of its 150th anniversary celebrations, Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) turns the microscope on itself to examine its history, regional impact and changing role at a regional, national and international level.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey and Pou Whakarae Professor Te Maire Tau (Ngāi Tahu) join historians Dr John Wilson (principal author of the university’s 150th history book), Dr Chris Jones (chair of the book’s editorial board), and Christchurch writer Margaret Lovell-Smith for Turning Points: 150 Years of University of Canterbury History panel discussion at The Piano on 25 August at 12.30pm.

The panel will offer critical reflections on the university’s approach to marking its sesquicentennial history. These will consider how the institution has offered social, economic, and cultural leadership both within and beyond the Canterbury region, while responding to and being shaped by Aotearoa New Zealand society.

With chapters from Professor De la Rey, Professor Tau, Dr Jones, and the Pacific community, the new book explores UC’s past and future relationship with the community and the country it serves. The book, A New History: The University of Canterbury, 1873-2023, will officially launch on 12 December 2023.

“Many people in Ōtautahi Christchurch have a connection with the university – they may have studied here, worked with us as members of our academic or professional community, or have business or wider community connections with us. You may feel you already know the University of Canterbury; this panel discussion will challenge you to think again about our role in both the community and in wider New Zealand society,” Dr Jones says.

“As with all the best histories, we have uncovered previously untold stories. However, this new history positions the university as a window into the changing nature of both tertiary education and wider New Zealand society. Focused through the lens of two key themes, the book situates the university within continuing debates concerning the purpose of tertiary education and the challenges and opportunities presented by our unique bicultural environment in Aotearoa,” he says.

“When taking the long view, we see that UC has often led debates of national significance; equally, it has been slow to offer leadership on issues ranging from conscientious objection to engaging fully with a range of communities. This new book does not shy away from considering the latter. For example, while the university is rightly proud that New Zealand’s first Māori graduate holds a Canterbury degree, it has, as an institution, not always responded fully to the needs of mana whenua. Equally, it is only relatively recently that the Pacific community began to receive the support it deserves.

“Good history holds a mirror up to institutions and to society as a whole. This project has offered an opportunity to reflect on the university’s 150-year relationship with the community it serves; to take stock of the university’s engagement with tangata whenua and Pacific peoples; and to consider what a university might contribute to discussions of global significance about decolonisation and equity.”

Turning Points: 150 Years of University of Canterbury History panel discussion is at The Piano on 25 August at 12.30pm. Tickets available from WORD Christchurch.

