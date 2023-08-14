Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Plenty To See And Do At The Taranaki Careers & Training Expo

Monday, 14 August 2023, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Taranaki Careers and Training

Take part in a collaborative art project, perform CPR on a life-like mannequin and beat the vertical jump record at this year’s Taranaki Careers & Training Expo on Sunday 20 and Monday 21 August at TSB Stadium New Plymouth. The annual expo has free entry and features more than 40 exhibitors showcasing hundreds of career and training options for school leavers and those looking to upskill or retrain.

Warwick Foy, Chair of the Taranaki Careers and Training Expo Committee says: “With the speed in which the world of work is changing it is more important than ever to keep learning and training to remain adaptable and open to new jobs, industries and opportunities and it can be fun as we’re trying to show with all the interactive displays at this year’s event.”


Taranaki’s largest tertiary provider, WITT Te Pūkenga, naturally has a strong presence at the expo with 25 stands and their latest Study and Career Guide on hand for people to take away.

“The expo is a great opportunity to showcase the range of study options available at WITT Te Pūkenga, to connect our community with our industry-experienced tutors and to let them experience what their study journey might look like,” says WITT Te Pūkenga Marketing and Events Coordinator Samantha Legge.

Close to 3000 secondary school ākonga (students) are expected through the doors on Monday with busloads of Year 11 and 12 ākonga coming from kura around the mountain.

“We recommend the public come on Sunday – everyone is welcome,” says Samantha.

Warwick recommends you bring the whole family and says time is a key ingredient in career planning.

Warwick, who is also the Head of Pathways for Sacred Heart Girls’ College, says: “We focus on ākonga learning about themselves from year 7 -10 then understanding the world of work from Year 11 so you are never too young to start building your view of careers.”

“We know that there are hundreds of opportunities in Taranaki and Aotearoa that students and families are not aware of. This expo offers an easy way to compare and explore a range of options and have face-to-face conversations with the people that teach, employ or have recently completed the training or qualification themselves,” he adds.

Taranaki Careers & Training Expo
10am-3pm Sunday 20 and 8.40am-3pm Monday 21 August
TSB Stadium, Rogan Street New Plymouth
Free entry and free parking

