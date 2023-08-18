Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Early Learning Teachers’ Pay Equity Process In Doubt

Friday, 18 August 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

The Education Minister’s decision to defer giving teachers in-principle government support to funding their Pay Equity settlement means increased uncertainty and pressure for Early Childhood employers, who have no such luxury once a settlement occurs.

Under the agreed terms, this government commitment was due before the investigation started, but has now run for nearly 12 months without it.

“We’re mid-way through the investigation, and now the sector learns this decision that we should’ve had at the start will be deferred. What are small employers in the claim meant to think? It looks like even the government, the major funder of early learning teacher salaries, can’t commit to funding the result,” said ECC CEO Simon Laube.

The sector understands that Ministers need more information on the likely impact of the claim and how they would fund it, appearing to create even more barriers to employers getting any commitment.

The ECC represents a large number of employers in this process and maintains that because early childhood is a public service, government has a role to fund the outcome. If they don’t, either parents will pay for these costs through higher childcare fees, or services will close if they become unsustainable at any new settled rates, with existing funding rates.

“The Government needs to reconsider this decision, and commit to in-principle funding now. The deadline is already overdue – and if the decision is a “no”, then they should be up-front about that,” said Simon Laube.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 