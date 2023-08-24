Education Minister Praises Ngāti Rārua Ka Ora Ka Ako Programme

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has given high praise to the success of the Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua Ka Ora Ka Ako programme.

In an online recording of Parliament TV broadcast at the beginning of August, the minister singled out the programme for its positive outcomes.

“Some of the best examples I have seen in the lunch programme have been led by iwi,” she said.

“There’s one in particular that really stands out for me, and that is Victory School in Nelson and the work that the iwi have done down there to lead that programme, and the difference that it has made to young people’s attendance and engagement in that particular school.”

“Some of the best engagement that we have seen, and some of the best attendance we have seen, is because of the work that we have seen in those iwi-led lunch programmes.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua Pouwhakahaere Shane Graham said the recognition of the efforts of the kaimahi involved in the programme was well deserved.

“Every day there are local people making kai with kindness to ensure our tamariki are well fed and ready to learn.

The programme’s success has led to expansion, he said.

“We also deliver to Auckland Point School, Maitai School and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia te Matangi in Whakatū, as well as Rai Valley School and Spring Creek in Wairau.

The Ka Ora Ka Ako programme was a key part of the Ngāti Rārua overarching strategy Kia Pia Te Noho – live well and prosper.

“It proves that helping address short-term needs like empty bellies, also supports the long-term benefits of education to build a vibrant and thriving region.

The video of Minister Tinetti speaking is available at https://ondemand.parliament.nz/parliament-tv-on-demand/?itemId=235180

