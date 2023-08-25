Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Northland Principals Slam Government As Hundreds Of Kids Miss Out On Much-needed Help

Friday, 25 August 2023, 8:50 pm
Press Release: Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association

Northland principals are urging the Government to fix a system which is leaving hundreds of the region’s most vulnerable students without the help they need.

Te Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association president Pat Newman says the Ministry of Education’s In-Class Support (ICS) funding – which provides teacher aides for students with high learning needs – is failing.

Data from Whangarei’s most recent ICS applications shows of the 268 applications received, 242 met the criteria for funding. However, with a mere 11 ICS vacancies available, only 11 of those 242 students will get the help they need.

“That’s 231 kids in Whangārei alone missing out, and we’re seeing this across Northland.

These are kids that desperately need support and they can’t get it – it’s negligent,” Newman says.

“Those children are not only being failed by the system, but it also puts a huge strain on teachers already under pressure.”

Northland principal associations were so fed up with the system they asked their colleagues to cease future ICS applications in the hopes it would send a clear message to the Government that changes need to be urgently made. An agreement was made and now no processing of applications will happen this year.

Newman says principals estimated staff would spend 2300 hours putting together the applications, when the total ICS support available was only 2200 hours - or five hours a week per year for each of the 11 eligible students.

“We looked at the figures and thought this is a waste of time. Schools are spending all this time applying for funding, hoping they’ll get that funding next year, but the reality is you’re likely to go on a waiting list.”

Te Tai Tokerau, Whangārei and Northland Secondary principals’ associations wrote a letter to Minister of Education Jan Tinetti expressing their concern that ICS in its current format had passed crisis point.

Newman says they received a “Claytons response” from Tinetti. He says he is questioning the Government’s commitment to The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“That’s all about keeping the best interests of the child at heart, but if 231 kids are missing out on funding for teacher aides they desperately need – how is that keeping their best interests at heart?

“We are fed up with not being given the tools required. They’re expecting us to go into a gun fight with no ammunition and we have been warning governments that we cannot continue.”

Newman says if the Government didn’t come to the table and fix the problem, there would be serious long-term consequences.

“We need $2m injected into ICS across Tai Tokerau now, that’s cheaper than the $190,000 per prisoner for Ngāwhā.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Stagecraft: Kate Atkinson's Abandonment

Kate Atkinson's Abandonment is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that the past isn’t as far away as we think. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 