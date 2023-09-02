QS International Student Survey Unveils The Recruitment Edge In Australia And New Zealand

What 43,000 Students Expect and Want from Universities Down Under

London 30th August 2023: The QS International Student Survey, with input from 116,412 prospective students from 194 countries and territories, has been a guiding tool in shaping student recruitment strategies for over a decade. Of these students, 43,378 are particularly interested in studying in Australia and New Zealand.

Universities Down Under: A Strong Comeback Post-Pandemic

Universities in Australia and New Zealand have solidified their standing as globally recognised centres of academic excellence and research innovation. They have successfully navigated the turbulent waters of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the substantial hurdles, including border closures and campus disruptions, they have rebounded with resounding resilience and are strategically refocusing their vision from recovery to ambitious growth in student recruitment.

Key Findings from 43,000 Interested Students

43% of prospective students are keenly looking into universities' commitment to environmental sustainability . Satisfaction levels for this key aspect of university excellence outperform American universities but trail behind those in the UK and Canada.

. Satisfaction levels for this key aspect of university excellence outperform American universities but trail behind those in the UK and Canada. Postgraduate research students are the most likely to research the level of action a university is taking on environmental sustainability (49%), followed by postgraduate taught (43%) and undergraduate (39%). Those planning to study history, philosophy and religious studies are the most likely (58%) to research a university’s environmental sustainability strategy and efforts, with psychology students the least likely (26%).

Top five universities in Australia for sustainability

12 Australian universities featured among the world’s top 100 in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023.

University Global rank The University of New South Wales =5 The University of Sydney =5 The University of Adelaide 36 The University of Melbourne 51 RMIT University 53

Top five universities in New Zealand for sustainability

Three New Zealand universities featured among the world’s top 100 in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023.

University Global rank The University of Auckland 10 University of Otago 47 University of Canterbury | Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha 95 Victoria University of Wellington 116 Massey University 125

Graduate employment rate is a top priority for nearly half of the interested candidates. For students, getting the job they want remains a key driver in international student decision-making. Post-study work policy remains important but it’s the graduate employment rate that matters most.

is a top priority for nearly half of the interested candidates. For students, getting the job they want remains a key driver in international student decision-making. Post-study work policy remains important but it’s the graduate employment rate that matters most. 45% of prospective international students hope to stay in Australia or New Zealand temporarily after they graduate.

26% hope to stay permanently in New Zealand after completing their studies compared to 18% who hope to stay permanently in Australia.

Students interested in Australia and New Zealand are more positive about staying in the country after graduation than those considering the US (15%) and the UK (13%).

67% say that gaining employment in their home country once they’ve graduated is very important or extremely important to them.

64% of students expect a comprehensive and personalised response to inquiries within three days, but only 48% say they have experienced this level of service.

within three days, but only 48% say they have experienced this level of service. The most significant factor when choosing a study destination is how welcoming it is to international students.

Recommendations for Universities

Emphasise Environmental Sustainability : Given that 43% of prospective students are interested in this, universities should make sure that their commitment to sustainability is prominently featured across all marketing channels.

: Given that 43% of prospective students are interested in this, universities should make sure that their commitment to sustainability is prominently featured across all marketing channels. Showcase Career Support : Clearly outline what career services are available, indicating how they can help students secure employment either locally or internationally.

: Clearly outline what career services are available, indicating how they can help students secure employment either locally or internationally. Leverage Technology : With nearly two-thirds of students expecting quick and personalised responses, it’s time for universities to consider implementing AI, machine learning and other tech solutions to meet these expectations.

: With nearly two-thirds of students expecting quick and personalised responses, it’s time for universities to consider implementing AI, machine learning and other tech solutions to meet these expectations. Include TikTok in Marketing Strategies: The platform's usage for researching universities has increased from 2% to 19% in just three years. and it’s unsurprisingly even higher for prospective undergraduate students (23%). Ignoring this channel could be a missed opportunity.

The platform's usage for researching universities has increased from 2% to 19% in just three years. and it’s unsurprisingly even higher for prospective undergraduate students (23%). Ignoring this channel could be a missed opportunity. Celebrate Diversity: It’s crucial to convey that international students are not just welcome but are a valued part of the educational ecosystem.

Alex Berka, QS Insights Manager, said: “By closely observing what students care most about, QS is uniquely placed to understand the elements that dictate their decision-making and the issues which matter most to them. For example, we know from this year’s International Student Survey that 43% of prospective students to ANZ now actively research universities’ environmental sustainability strategy and efforts. Universities in Australia and New Zealand are leading the way when it comes to their sustainability credentials. This ensures they are well placed to speak credibly and authentically about the issues which matter most to their students and to capitalise on shifting international student trends.

The complete QS International Student Survey Report: Australia and New Zealand, which includes an in-depth analysis of the preferences and aspirations of students targeting these two popular study destinations will be available at

https://www.qs.com/insights/reports-and-whitepapers/

© Scoop Media

