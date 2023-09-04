Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Empowers Ākonga Choice With Business Degree Programmes Changing To Monthly Intakes

Monday, 4 September 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Open Polytechnic

Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga is providing greater access to courses for ākonga (learners) and increased flexibility to study at their own pace, by recently changing to a monthly enrolment intake for most of its business degree offerings in the Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Applied Management, and graduate qualifications in business.

The change sees Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga, New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance education, become the first tertiary education provider in Aotearoa New Zealand offering degree-level business courses on a monthly enrolment basis.

The new monthly enrolment intakes will give ākonga increased access to business programmes across the network of Te Pūkenga business divisions and offers a more learner-centric approach, placing the needs and preferences of ākonga at the centre.

Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Executive Director, Alan Cadwallader says “The majority of our ākonga are busy adult learners balancing their studies around work and family commitments. By offering increased opportunities to enrol throughout the year, ākonga will have greater choice about how they structure their studies around everything else going on in their lives.”

While the majority of courses within the business degree programmes will have monthly intakes, courses with in-person exams, or other time-dependent activities, will continue to be offered with limited intakes each year.

Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Acting Executive Director Learning Delivery, Andrew McCulloch, says employers and industry will also benefit from the new monthly enrolment model for degree level business programmes. “With more ākonga able to enrol when it suits them, it will also be advantageous for industries and employers seeking a steady stream of skilled and qualified graduates throughout the year.”

Head to the Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga website for more information on the wide range of business qualifications: https://bit.ly/3QVMJq0

About Open Polytechnic

Open Polytechnic is a business division of Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, together with all other polytechnics, and nine Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) in New Zealand. As New Zealand’s specialist provider of open and distance learning, Open Polytechnic enrols over 35,000 mainly part-time learners per year. The majority of learners are adults, combining work and study.

www.openpolytechnic.ac.nz

