Suzy Cato And Loopy Tunes Entertain Whanau At Pre-school Open Day

A whanau open day at the multi-award winning Chrysalis Early Learning Centre in Avondale will be an event not to miss on September 16, celebrating this year’s Maori Language Week. Students, their families and the wider community are all invited to embrace the Maori culture with fun activities, entertainment and kai served by kaiako and tamariki (teachers and children) from 10-2pm.

Well-known children’s entertainer, Suzy Cato, and singing sister duo, Leah and Siu, known as Loopy Tunes, will perform some fun and interactive waiata that will have tamariki and their whānau up and moving their tinana! The super engaging music set will include songs from their brand new bilingual EP "Kōwhai: Kōrero Mai". So much fun for the whole whānau.

Avondale’s Chrysalis Early Learning Centre was opened in 2015 by founders Dr Darius Singh and Nikeeta Singh who both have deep roots in teaching and a passion for delivering world-class childcare, based on their internationally published Gaia (Earth) philosophy of learning. The Gaia (Earth) Education Philosophy® is where modern earth science meets ancient cultural knowledge.

This philosphy begins with the centre itself, designed as a curved waka with 100 sails flying, representing the many cultures in New Zealand and recreating intrepid journeys of the ancients with the start of a lifelong journey for tamariki and kaiako. It is Dr Darius and Nikeeta Singh’s vision and Chrysalis Centre’s leading excellence in biophilic building design that inspires teachers, parents and children.



The building has a very significant setting too, it has been designed around two heritage and famous Avondale trees that were planted more than 100 years ago. The pohutukawa and oak trees stand side by side, with their branches finally touching this year, symbolising the Chrysalis Centre’s respect and guidance from a bi-cultural curriculum to prepare tamariki for a multi-cultural world.

“We know choosing a childcare centre is one of the most important decisions for parents. Our back to nature (Gaia) philosphy has earned the Chrysalis Centre multi award-winning status with our spacious environment for children to learn and play; we use world-class sustainability practices and our kiwi invented Roots and Shoots curriculum gives children a head start in school. All children are welcome to attend our centre and we offer scholarships (free enrolments) to families in need, so no child needs to miss out”, says co-founder Dr Darius Singh.

Maori language week is the perfect opportunity for the community to explore the Chrysalis Early Learning Centre. A new 3D virtual walk through has just been launched, making it the first experience for an education facility in NZ. https://chrysaliscentre.co.nz/3d-tour/

Enjoy the poi making, story telling, as well as singing and dancing with Suzy Cato and Loopy Tunes. Yummy fry bread and other tasty kai will be served throughout the day.

All whānau are welcome at this special event, September 16, 1 Jomac Place, Avondale, Auckland, 10-2pm – let’s celebrate and have some ngahau! https://chrysalisopenday.eventbrite.co.nz

