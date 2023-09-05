Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Collaboration With National A Bad Look For Waikato

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is dismayed to note the inappropriate extent to which Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato | The University of Waikato’s Vice Chancellor has been collaborating with the National Party on their policy for a third medical school.

A Radio New Zealand report this morning exposed a number of emails between Professor Quigley and National’s Shane Reti. Amongst other things, the Vice Chancellor described the potential for the first intake of students in 2027 as "a present to you to start your second term in government!"

TEU has previously criticised National’s policy as ‘pork barrel politics’ and an ineffective way to resolve either the crisis in tertiary education or the doctor shortage. These statements were made shortly after it was brought to light that Waikato University had spent almost a million dollars over the last 3 years for strategic advice from former Minister of Tertiary Education Steven Joyce.

Te Pou Ahurei | National Secretary Sandra Grey says all of our criticisms made three months ago still hold true. “This is not the right time to be setting up a new medical school. If the last year has proved anything it’s that the tertiary sector needs more cooperation not competition.”

“Most of the sector, including Waikato University, are experiencing a funding crisis, budget deficits that are causing redundancies as well as course and programme closures – the $380 million dollars’ worth of set-up costs alone this project would swallow up could be much better spent elsewhere.”

“We absolutely support training more doctors and other health professionals but It would be far more cost effective to expand provision for the two medical schools we already have.”

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser at Waikato University Shane Vugler says “Professor Quigley and the National Party are being very irresponsible with taxpayer money. There appears to be no detailed costings or business case for this proposed project. Even National’s own caucus and ‘finance person’ have expressed doubts about the credibility of the numbers, yet they still plan to commit Aotearoa taxpayers to fund it.”

“When hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent, it’s important to follow due process in a transparent way.”

“This is a terrible look for an institution that is required by law to be the critic and conscience of society; and centred on evidence-based teaching and research.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 