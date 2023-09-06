Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Third Medical School An Expensive 'shag On A Rock' Says Ex Dean

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Dr Max Abbott CNZM

Dr Max Abbott CNZM, retired Dean of Health Sciences at AUT and long-time board member and deputy chair of Waitemata District Health Board, says a third medical school at Waikato would be a "shag on a rock" and will not address pressing health workforce needs.

"Taking a long view there is merit in establishing a four year medical programme with an emphasis on primary care, but the announced cost appears excessive and the decision-making regarding its location should be open and contestable."

Dr Abbott said while most media attention is given to doctors and nurses, they are just two of the 30 or so health professions and occupations. He said there are critical workforce shortages in many of them.

He said the $300 million or so in capital funding announced for the proposed new school would be much better invested immediately to expand the health workforce across the board. This might include a collaborative proposal put forward by the Universities of Otago and Auckland, AUT and rural health providers to boost rural health professional recruitment and retention and promote interprofessional practice.

"There is no doubt that doctors are in short supply, especially in areas such as primary care and outside major cities. However, the two existing medical schools have massively increased their intakes and are about to increase them again. When these students graduate it may well be a challenge to find clinical placements for them."

He said that while recruitment of doctors and other health professionals was a challenge, workforce shortfalls were at least as much due to attrition. An ageing workforce and inadequate salaries and conditions were major factors.

"While we require more doctors there is a potential downside, especially if we over-supply. It can take the focus away from other health professions and thwart innovation and more cost-effective alternatives. Nurses and other health professionals play critical roles and there is huge potential to further extend their scopes of practice and enhance interprofessional care in multidisciplinary teams."

The University of Waikato Vice Chancellor has said that having a medical school would drive overall University funding, research, philanthropy and global rankings.

Dr Abbott said while it was likely there would be benefits for the University there are downsides to locating a medical programme there. He said that apart from huge up-front costs, it would be a shag on a rock.

"The University has virtually no other health education programmes. It is critical that medical students engage with students in other health disciplines during and after their education. There is also potential for significant resource sharing and other benefits."

"The Waikato Vice Chancellor has said the first student intake could be in 2027. This means the first cohort would graduate by the end of 2031. Looking out this far I share his view that more medical graduates will be required and having a third medical programme along the lines proposed makes sense. However, the location should be decided through a transparent, contestable process."

"Despite my reservations, Waikato has put a commendable amount of work into this and would be a strong contender. AUT, the largest provider of health professional education, may be interested. It has facilities that should reduce set-up costs. Massey, with veterinary science and a few health programmes, might also be interested and Victoria and Canterbury both have existing programmes that would provide some synergies with medicine."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dr Max Abbott CNZM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 