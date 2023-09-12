National’s Approach To Education Is Out Of Touch

Teachers and principals don’t need Chris Luxon telling the profession how to teach reading. Just like with the cellphone ban they are out of touch with the real issues going on in education.

The profession has been leading a piece of work around a scientific and evidence based approach to literacy and will wake tomorrow morning to the news that National knows better than the teachers, principals, academics and researchers that work in the field.

Aotearoa Educators Collective Spokesperson Lynda Stuart stated “this announcement is a worrying sign for the regard that National has for those working in the education sector, instead of wanting to work in partnership a Chris Luxon National Government wants to arrogantly tell us that they know best.”

“While Chris Luxon and National are focused on banning cellphones and undermining our profession they are silent on class sizes, recruitment and retention of teachers and principals, and funding learning support properly.”

Aotearoa Educators Collective is a group of educators passionate about policy that will address the real and underlying issues in education.

© Scoop Media

