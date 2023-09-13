Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Researcher Creates Resources To Empower Bicultural Principles

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

To support the bicultural principles of the Ministry of Education’s Early childhood curriculum Te Whāriki, a UC researcher created a free resource that strengthens bicultural teaching practice.

Ki te Hoe: Indigenising Practice is an exciting project by Dr Ngaroma Williams supporting Māori learner success and understanding of tikanga and the use of te reo Māori in early childhood education that is proving popular with educators.

Dr Williams (Te Arawa | Ngāti Raukawa ki Wharepūhunga | Ngāti Awa) is a pūkenga (lecturer) at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC). Together with a group of emerging UC researchers, she has developed a suite of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and te reo me ngā tikanga Māori teaching and learning resources that can be downloaded for free from the Knowledge Centre on Ako Aotearoa.

The resource has been downloaded over 30,000 times since its launch in June this year. The launch comes at a critical time for early childhood education, following the refresh of Te Whāriki (2017), the sector’s curriculum first published in 1996.

Building on her recent UC doctoral research called Ki te Hoe: Journeying Towards Indigenising the Early Childhood Curriculum in Aotearoa New Zealand, Dr Williams has responded to the need for more resources to support kaiako (teachers) to become confident and authentic in bicultural teaching practice.

Ki te hoe: Indigenising Practice is an inspiring kete (package) that all kaiako (teachers) can use to strengthen their bicultural teaching practice.

Unique in its bicultural framing, it embodies a vision that all children grow up in Aotearoa New Zealand as competent and confident learners, strong in their identity, language and culture.

It is used across a range of curriculum areas and comprises various materials:

  • 27 te reo Māori rerenga kōrero (everyday phrases)
  • a karakia and waiata booklet with audio files
  • a lunar calendar with a set of tikanga Māori principles
  • monthly whakataukī (proverbs)
  • an information folio to support kaiako (teachers) to become conversant with Te Tiriti o Waitangi
  • and a set of 12 iwi pepeha booklets.

“The reality is there has not been a lot of movement in the bicultural space since 1996,” Dr Williams says.

“The Education Review Office reports on Te Whāriki from 2008 and 2013 found teachers were not confident in using te reo or integrating tikanga Māori into their practice. When I went out and did my own research, I found a lot of teachers were just using two-word utterances like ‘kia ora’ or ‘ka pai’ without really knowing what else to do.

“What is really worrying is that 96% of tamariki Māori are in mainstream early childhood education settings and are not being enabled to learn as Māori. I thought it was about time that we got some more resources out there – hence, Ki te Hoe – Indigenising Practice suite of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori resources for the sector.”

She hopes the resources will be well-used, not just during Te wiki o te reo Māori (11-17 September) but in everyday practice.

Dr Williams created the resources with Rotu Te Uwhikura Mihaka and UC lecturers Kari Moana Te Rongopatahi, Dr A. Delaune, Awhi Clarke and Rikke Betts.

The team is currently developing a suite of resources for the primary and secondary education sectors.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 