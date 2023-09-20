Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Pūkenga Confirms New Structure For Enhanced National Vocational Education And Training

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, the country’s largest tertiary education and training provider, today unveiled its new operating structure for delivering better outcomes for ākonga (learners) and employers through a single unified organisation.

The new operating structure provides another significant step in securing the efficiencies that reflect the scale of a national organisation, which is also regionally responsive and focused on meeting the needs of local communities, Tumuaki | Chief Executive Peter Winder says.

"As one network, our scale, regional ability and delivery focus will help more New Zealanders get the skills and qualifications they need more effectively and with less debt.

"The new structure takes advantage of a once-in-a generation opportunity to redesign vocational education to help more ākonga learn and train in a way that suits them and with the support they need for success. It also aims to provide the skills that our employers and economy need now and in the future."

Today’s announcement follows consultation with 10,000 kaimahi (staff), resulting in over 8000 pieces of feedback which has resulted in many of the organisation’s proposals being significantly refined.

Mr Winder acknowledged the uncertainty and concern many kaimahi had felt through the process.

The new structure will result in 200 fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) roles across the network, with the expectation that the majority of affected kaimahi would be redeployed.

The final structure has 602 new roles, with 401 being disestablished. Another 51 positions that are currently vacant are also being disestablished, and 350 fixed term employment agreements will not be extended.

"We are strongly encouraging kaimahi whose roles have been disestablished to apply for the new positions as we want to retain as much of our talent and expertise as we can, and avoid redundancies wherever possible," Mr Winder says.

Transition to the new structure will be phased over the next few months, to minimise disruption of delivery to ākonga, employers, industry and other partners.

"The new structure is designed to enable us to serve all learners wherever they live in Aotearoa New Zealand - providing access to standardised national qualifications that better match industry needs and the ability to move more easily between different regions.

"We aim to create equitable access for all, particularly those traditionally under-served by the education system, including Māori, Pacific and disabled learners. Our network enables people to better take advantage of the combinations of on campus, on-the-job and online training that learners and employers increasingly demand.

"Together, we are stronger than we were as individual and competing organisations and can draw on our combined expertise and strength for the communities we are all part of," Mr Winder says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

Allen & Unwin: Winner Of 2023 Fiction Prize

Auckland TV writer, show runner, and executive producer, Gavin Strawhan is the winner of the Allen & Unwin 2023 Fiction Prize. The Call is a taut, superbly plotted crime novel set in rural/coastal New Zealand, with a complex protagonist and a shocking ending. More


Circa: The Importance Of Being Earnest

In an age consumed by appearances, this rendition of the classic, effervescent, and subversive comedy offers a mischievous glimpse into our present-day obsession with identity and the masks we wear. Oscar Wilde's quintessential work invites audiences to indulge in his scintillating wit and razor-sharp observations on human hypocrisy. More


Auckland: ArtWeek Returns With Vitality

Auckland will be blooming with creativity this Spring when ArtWeek in the City returns with a vibrant programme of over fifty pop up exhibitions, galleries, installations, free art walks, artist talks, workshops, and more from 6-15 October 2023. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 