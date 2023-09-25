EIT Te Pukenga Farewells Respected Executive Dean And Animal Welfare Researcher

EIT | Te Pukenga has farewelled respected Executive Dean and animal welfare researcher Professor Nat Waran.

Professor Waran has also been made Professor Emeritus in recognition of her commitment to research and innovation at EIT | Te Pukenga. Professor Emeritus appointments acknowledge normally retiring professors who are recognised nationally and internationally as having made an outstanding contribution in their discipline; have contributed significantly to the success of the institute over an extended period of time; are respected and esteemed by colleagues; and intend to maintain a continuing association with the institute.

Professor Waran has been Executive Dean and Professor of One Welfare since she joined EIT | Te Pukenga in 2016 and has led the growth of research capabilities and structures within the institution.

Professor Waran is an internationally respected applied animal welfare scientist and educator with expertise in applied research, and the design and delivery of evidence-based education initiatives. She has more than 30 years of experience working as a strategic leader at senior level in the tertiary sector in NZ and overseas.

Prior to returning to New Zealand in 2016 she was the inaugural Director of the Jeanne Marchig International Animal Welfare Centre established at the University of Edinburgh’s veterinary school, where she collaborated with various organisations to advance animal welfare in developing countries.

EIT | Te Pukenga Executive Director Glen Harkness paid tribute to Professor Waran, who was farewelled at a function on the Hawke’s Bay Campus on Friday, 15 September.

“In the past seven years, Nat has been an exceptional leader not only across EIT and Te Pūkenga but also in research bodies around the world. In particular, at EIT, Nat’s stewardship of the Faculty of Education, Humanities and Health Sciences, development of the EIT Research and Innovation Centre, the Ōtātara Outdoor Learning Centre, and contribution to developing the EIT Institute of Sport and Health has been invaluable.”

“Outside of EIT, Nat was a founding member of Te Poari Akoranga and te Ohu Whakahaere committees at Te Pukenga, developed the new Te Pūkenga Animal Research and Teaching Code of Ethical Conduct and facilitated the Te Pūkenga Research Ethics Framework. We have been lucky to have Nat’s expertise as a world expert in equine welfare and one-welfare, all while maintaining professorial roles at leading international universities and providing leadership in research projects.”

“It goes without saying that Nat has contributed widely to the life and reputation of the institution and will be a huge loss and missed by all of us,” said Mr Harkness.

Professor Waran says she has enjoyed her time at EIT.

“I feel very proud of all that we have achieved together over the past years. I haven’t ever regretted the decision to accept the offer of the role of Executive Dean at EIT and to bring our family back to NZ from Scotland. EIT has always been about our people and our positive relationships, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside such great colleagues.”

