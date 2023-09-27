Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ara | Te Pūkenga Delighted To Host Indian Government Officials

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

A visit from a delegation headed by the Hon Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Government of India Minister of State for External Affairs and Education was warmly welcomed by Ara leadership this week .

Accompanying the Minster for an informal session with Operations Lead Karen Te Puke and Academic Director Deborah Young was the Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan.

The meeting heard it was Ōtautahi's first-ever Ministry-level visit.

"We feel privileged to host your delegation, as it is a privilege to work with the industrious and hardworking students from India we have here at Ara | Te Pūkenga," Te Puke said.

An example of the relationship is the five-year-old academic and cultural exchange programme between Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) Coimbatore, India and Ara. Earlier this year, KCT engineering ākonga once again attended a hands-on block course, gaining insights into the automobile engineering industry and learning about latest trends in the field.

Ara senior academic Amit Sarkar shared his own exchange experience, funded by the Asia New Zealand Foundation, between the two institutes. "I went to India in 2017 to teach advanced software engineering and database courses for three weeks," he said. "In addition, I took with me students from various faculties including ICT, broadcasting and engineering who spent a month in Indian institutions gaining valuable social, cultural and academic knowledge.

Te Puke went on to detail the changes happening in applied learning in Aotearoa with the transition of polytechnics and industry training organisations into Te Pūkenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology. She noted that the network had created one of the largest tertiary providers in the world offering on-job and off-job learning alongside a comprehensive range of applied higher education programmes up to Masters-level study.

Te Puke said she was interested in exploring opportunities to make pathways as straightforward as possible for Indian ākonga to enrol - including seeking to offer practical assistance such as space to help process visa applications during peak enrolment times.

Minister Singh, who has a background in tertiary education prior to his political career, had questions about processes for measuring equivalent qualifications and said a positive move could be to work towards a memorandum of understanding relating to the recognition of qualifications.

He also enquired about the drivers behind curriculum frameworks, and mentioned agribusiness, renewable energy, ICT and primary industries as potential areas in which curriculum could be internationalised.

Dr Singh shared thoughts on building capacity in teacher upskilling and methods of screening students for entry. He also expressed a desire to see the growing relationship between the two countries reflected in terms of art and culture on campuses.

Te Puke was hopeful of facilitating a further meeting with High Commissioner Bhushan and Te Pūkenga Deputy Chief Executive Andew McSweeney, to explore the opportunities raised.

The delegation then informally met with a group of ākonga who are studying at Ara from a variety of faculties.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 