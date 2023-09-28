Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Putting Equity At The Forefront Of Learning

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 6:56 pm
Press Release: CORE Education

In early October the Due Drop Events Centre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will be packed with hundreds of educators for uLearn23, which focuses on multiple issues of learning inequity.

Over two and a half days uLearn will bring together educators, practitioners, thought leaders, researchers, organisations, cultural leaders, and a wide range of communities to see the big picture of how inequity affects learners in Aotearoa. The speakers and workshops will encourage and empower educators to think about and redesign what’s needed for learners to thrive in Aotearoa today and into the future.

“Many thousands of learners do not thrive in Aotearoa. They face barriers because of who they are, where they live, what they look and sound like, and the physical challenges they face. uLearn23 is about raising the voices and experiences of those who are marginalised in our education system, and educators standing together to do something about it,” says Dr Hana O’Regan, Tumu Whakarae of Tātai Aho Rau,

Keynote speakers leading three main themes are local entrepreneur Dave Letele, founder the Butterbean Motivation programme; Pania Newton, lawyer and activist for Māori land rights; Derek Wenmoth, innovator and founder of Future Makers; and Chanel Kaa-Luke, a young Turi Deaf advocate.

The uLearn23 programme features panel sessions, keynote and activator thought leaders, and breakouts sessions offered by practitioners and community leaders offering inspirational and thought-provoking topics: ‘What will it take to change the world for Young Brown Scholars?’, ‘Understanding Deaf Opportunities and the Importance of Community’, ‘Holding space for sacred and painful histories’, ‘Addressing bias and stereotyping in the practice of streaming’, ‘Empowering learning diversity: Unleashing education's potential through personalised technology’ to name a few.

The conference theme – ‘Kia tū kahikatea!’ will challenge delegates to stand together like kahikatea, collaborate and consider transformational practices that they can take back to their own communities.

uLearn is back face-to-face for the first time since 2019 and is a Tātai Aho Rau Core Education (Tātai Aho Rau) initiative supported by key partner, the Education Partnership & Innovation Trust (EPIT).

