New Research Highlights The Experiences Of Wāhine Māori Leading In Educational Settings

Monday, 2 October 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: NZCER

Distinct qualities and models of leadership, cultural taxation, and the need for mentoring are among the key findings of a landmark new study on wāhine Māori in educational leadership.

Me aro ki te hā o Hine-ahu-one | Wāhine Māori in Leadership is a new report from Te Wāhanga, the kaupapa Māori research unit of the New Zealand Council for Educational Research. It has produced this report for Te Wehengarua, the Post Primary Teachers’ Association, to explore how to better support wāhine Māori in, or into positions of educational leadership.

With more than 340 survey respondents and 24 interviewed participants, Me aro ki te hā o Hine-ahu-one | Wāhine Māori in Leadership provides a rich picture of the lived experiences of wāhine Māori in Kaupapa Māori and English-medium secondary settings.

This pūrongo has four primary findings:

  • Wāhine Māori value distinctive leadership qualities. For wāhine Māori, leadership is characterised by unique qualities, and emphasises collaborative and holistic models over hierarchical approaches.
  • Wāhine Māori hold a diverse set of roles and responsibilities in education. 220 of the 348 survey respondents held formal leadership roles in education. Interviewees included tumuaki, deputy principals, middle leaders, teachers and administrative staff. In addition, many held informal leadership roles in their schools and communities.
  • Cultural taxation is an issue. Most wāhine Māori in the study had significant additional roles and responsibilities beyond their paid positions. These roles included cultural leadership and guidance, as well as pastoral duties related to the wellbeing and success of ākonga and communities.
  • Mentoring and support are crucial. Mentors, positive role models and professional networks were crucial supports for wāhine Māori with leadership aspirations. hānau also played a key role in providing practical, emotional, and moral support to wāhine Māori in leadership roles.

Beyond these findings, Me aro ki te hā o Hine-ahu-one | Wāhine Māori in Leadership is rich with the lived experiences of its participants – honouring the past, present and future of these wāhine.

The full report is available through both Te Wehengarua and Rangahau Mātauranga o Aotearoa.

Me aro ki te hā o Hine-ahu-one

Pay heed and dignity to the power of women

