Edtech Leader Education Perfect Appoints Jonathan Morgan As New CEO

Monday, 9 October 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: Edtech

EdTech leader Education Perfect has appointed Jonathan Morgan as its new CEO to lead the organisation into its next stage of growth, support its global expansion and advance the organisation’s mission to provide equitable access to education to students worldwide.

Mr Morgan brings to Education Perfect more than 24 years of experience in operational business roles, in addition to his expertise leading and supporting the success of SaaS businesses. He was most recently the Chief Growth Officer at Symend, an SaaS company focused on the science of consumer behaviour. Mr. Morgan previously spent more than 10 years at cloud-based mobile messaging company OpenMarket, where he was elevated to the position of CEO. Morgan’s portfolio spans senior roles at global engineering, technology and marketing organisations across Australia, the U.S. and the U.K.

Helen Souness, Board Chair at Education Perfect, said that this was an important next step in the organisation’s journey towards further global expansion.

“After an extensive global search for our new CEO, we were thrilled to meet Jonathan, a seasoned software as a service leader with experience growing companies, as well as leading highly engaged geographically dispersed teams.”

“Jonathan also had a strong affinity with our teachers and our focus on giving them the content, insights and time they need to deliver the best learning outcomes for their K-12 students. We are thrilled to see him step in to lead Education Perfect through our next stage of growth and global scale,” Ms Souness said.

Education Perfect is Australia and New Zealand’s leading learning, assessment and analytics platform, and is a global challenger in the EdTech sector, serving more than 5,000 schools and 1.8 million students worldwide. Recent survey results indicate that 98% of teachers agree that the organisation provides tools that adapt to the needs of every student, ultimately saving teachers time and elevating learning outcomes.

Education Perfect is propelling its mission to support teachers in driving the best outcomes for their students on an international scale. The appointment of Mr Morgan is a vital next step for the organisation, to maximise the long-term expansion of their product in a way that delivers impact and is supported by evidence-based research.

Mr Morgan, who recently relocated to Australia with his wife, daughter and son, said that he was honoured to be chosen to lead the Education Perfect team into an exciting new chapter, and is pleased to step into a role which could give back to the community.

“I’m passionate about working with people – to me it’s all about reinvesting in your team and the job’s made that much simpler when surrounded by those who love what they do and are committed to the vision.’

“I have a nine-year-old and a twelve-year-old in school and my wife works in education as well, so working to improve education and make it more equitable for all is a natural next step for me. I’m honoured to join a team of people who share these values and can’t wait to work alongside them to continue Education Perfect’s global expansion and make a difference to all educators and learners,” Mr Morgan said.

George Aitken, Managing Director and Head of leading global investment firm KKR, said that Jonathan was the ideal fit to bring the organisation into its next period of growth.

“We believe that Jonathan is the ideal leader to elevate Education Perfect into its next phase given his demonstrated track record of supporting fast-growing SaaS businesses, extensive international experience, and his passion for education.”

“Jonathan is committed to driving innovation on behalf of the teachers and students who the company serves. We are pleased to welcome a leader of Jonathan’s calibre to Education Perfect and wish him the best during this exciting time for the company,” Mr Aitken said.

