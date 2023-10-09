Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Tauhere UC Connect Talk: Medieval History In Ōtautahi

Monday, 9 October 2023, 9:56 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

As the University of Canterbury (UC) celebrates its 150th year, two historians will investigate medieval links in modern Ōtautahi Canterbury via a 600-year-old document.

The Canterbury Roll is a five-metre-long 15th century genealogical text. Created nearly six centuries ago, it was subsequently modified on a number of occasions in the course of the English civil war known as the Wars of the Roses.

Created in the late 1420s to early 1430s and purchased by the University of Canterbury in 1918, the Canterbury Roll remained difficult to access until its publication as a digitised edition by Canterbury University Press in 2017. Since then, it has become the focus of the Canterbury Roll Project, a joint venture between UC and Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

On Monday 16 October, a free, livestreamed Tauhere UC Connect public lecture will focus on two strands of the ongoing investigation into the Roll, presented by two UC historians.

UC historian Dr Madi Williams (Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Kōata) will explore concepts of place, space, and identity in Te Ao Māori (the Māori world) and the medieval world. Using the Roll as an example, she will discuss the synergies and divergences between these two worlds and their conceptions.

“These synergies can contribute to a new way of approaching the study of medieval history in New Zealand,” Dr Williams says.

UC historian Dr Chris Jones will examine the way the Roll has opened new doors on the exploration of similar documents in the United Kingdom. Much of this new scientific analysis has been carried out in partnership with Nottingham Trent University, and in 2022 it saw the team working on the Roll receive the UK’s Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education in Advancing Cultural Heritage Science.

“At the same time, new work is emerging on the significance of the Roll as a cultural artefact,” he says. “This ranges from re-assessments of how it was used to its treatment of Biblical history.”

About the speakers:

Dr Madi Williams (Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Kōata) is a Lecturer in Aotahi: School of Māori and Indigenous Studies at the University of Canterbury. Her 2021 book Polynesia, 900-1600, looks at the European Middle Ages in South Polynesia. She is currently working on transforming her PhD thesis into a book on Ngāti Kuia pūrākau and history.

Dr Chris Jones FSA is an Associate Professor in Medieval History at the University of Canterbury. He is particularly interested in medieval and Early Modern legacies in Aotearoa New Zealand. Chris is Director of the Wicked Bible Project and Co-Director of the Canterbury Roll Project; a student-led digital venture that has produced an innovative new edition and translation of New Zealand’s most significant medieval manuscript (www.canterbury.ac.nz/canterburyroll). Chris is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London and of the Royal Historical Society.

  • Tauhere UC Connect public lecture: Medieval History in Ōtautahi presented by Dr Madi Williams and Dr Chris Jones, Faculty of Arts, University of Canterbury, from 7pm–8pm, Monday 16 October 2023, in C1, Central lecture theatres at the University of Canterbury, Ilam, Christchurch.
  • Register to attend free at: www.canterbury.ac.nz/public-lectures. Tauhere UC Connect talks are also livestreamed on the UC Facebook page, and made available to watch on our YouTube channel.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More


NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More

University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 