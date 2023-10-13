Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Hurihanganui O Te Hiku Presents The Te Hiku Kete Pūrākau Challenge For Schools

Friday, 13 October 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku


Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku is excited to introduce the Te Hiku Kete Pūrākau Challenge. An initiative that aims to engage schools across Te Hiku encouraging them to celebrate Māori history, knowledge, and pūrākau from our region. We warmly invite schools to contribute educational resources that will help educate our tamariki, connect with whānau, and enrich the Kete Pūrākau website.

In the words of Joanne Murray, Kaiwhakapūmau and Te Rarawa lead for Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku:

"The Kete Pūrākau website was born from our deep desire to share the amazing stories we've been collecting and the fantastic teaching and learning resources we've made for our iwi-led education initiatives. We wanted to find a place where these treasures of knowledge and culture could be easily shared with our kaiako, tamariki, whānau, and hapū. In our tohu, the Kete embodies our culture, inspired by Tane's journey to collect knowledge. We named it 'Kete Pūrākau' - a place to share our rich pūrākau, history and cultural knowledge with everyone."

In addition to our amazing prizes, the Te Hiku Kete Pūrākau Challenge offers participating schools a host of benefits:

  • Cultural Understanding
  • Encouraging Creativity
  • Community Connection
  • Valuable Resources: Schools will contribute to a valuable knowledge source/repository for educators, students, and our broader community.
  • Heritage Preservation

The Te Hiku Kete Purākau Challenge offers various prizes, including:

  • 1st Place Overall (Top Prize): $1,000
  • 2nd Place Overall: $750
  • 3rd Place Overall: $500
  • Honourable Mentions (x7): $100 each

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

And that's not all! Each participating school will receive a special educational package from Awatea Organics, thanks to Tui Shortland, founder of Awatea Organics. Tui Shortland, of Ngāti Hine, Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi descent, is deeply committed to sharing traditional knowledge about our environment and heritage food. This package includes:

  • An Awatea Organics Maramataka Harvest Succession Calendar, outlining sowing, transplanting, and harvesting months for heritage kai.
  • An introductory book on native seeds, heritage food, and medicine, along with insights into the lunar calendar.
  • A pack of native seeds from Awatea Organics.

In addition, participating schools will receive some limited-edition Kete Pūrākau merchandise, adding excitement and value to their participation in this meaningful challenge.

https://www.facebook.com/TeHurihanganuioTeHiku

About Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku:

Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku brings a fresh approach to addressing equity for Māori in education, proudly led by Te Rarawa and Ngāi Takoto. It's a historic first for us. We're dedicated to addressing racism and making sure our ākonga Māori (Māori learners) and whānau thrive while preserving our cultural heritage. We follow the principles of kaupapa Māori, driven by unity and working together.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More


Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More

Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 