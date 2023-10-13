Te Hurihanganui O Te Hiku Presents The Te Hiku Kete Pūrākau Challenge For Schools



Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku is excited to introduce the Te Hiku Kete Pūrākau Challenge. An initiative that aims to engage schools across Te Hiku encouraging them to celebrate Māori history, knowledge, and pūrākau from our region. We warmly invite schools to contribute educational resources that will help educate our tamariki, connect with whānau, and enrich the Kete Pūrākau website.

In the words of Joanne Murray, Kaiwhakapūmau and Te Rarawa lead for Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku:

"The Kete Pūrākau website was born from our deep desire to share the amazing stories we've been collecting and the fantastic teaching and learning resources we've made for our iwi-led education initiatives. We wanted to find a place where these treasures of knowledge and culture could be easily shared with our kaiako, tamariki, whānau, and hapū. In our tohu, the Kete embodies our culture, inspired by Tane's journey to collect knowledge. We named it 'Kete Pūrākau' - a place to share our rich pūrākau, history and cultural knowledge with everyone."

In addition to our amazing prizes, the Te Hiku Kete Pūrākau Challenge offers participating schools a host of benefits:

Cultural Understanding

Encouraging Creativity

Community Connection

Valuable Resources: Schools will contribute to a valuable knowledge source/repository for educators, students, and our broader community.

Heritage Preservation

The Te Hiku Kete Purākau Challenge offers various prizes, including:

1st Place Overall (Top Prize): $1,000

2nd Place Overall: $750

3rd Place Overall: $500

Honourable Mentions (x7): $100 each

And that's not all! Each participating school will receive a special educational package from Awatea Organics, thanks to Tui Shortland, founder of Awatea Organics. Tui Shortland, of Ngāti Hine, Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi descent, is deeply committed to sharing traditional knowledge about our environment and heritage food. This package includes:

An Awatea Organics Maramataka Harvest Succession Calendar, outlining sowing, transplanting, and harvesting months for heritage kai.

An introductory book on native seeds, heritage food, and medicine, along with insights into the lunar calendar.

A pack of native seeds from Awatea Organics.

In addition, participating schools will receive some limited-edition Kete Pūrākau merchandise, adding excitement and value to their participation in this meaningful challenge.

About Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku:

Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku brings a fresh approach to addressing equity for Māori in education, proudly led by Te Rarawa and Ngāi Takoto. It's a historic first for us. We're dedicated to addressing racism and making sure our ākonga Māori (Māori learners) and whānau thrive while preserving our cultural heritage. We follow the principles of kaupapa Māori, driven by unity and working together.

