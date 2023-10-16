Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Ākonga Feature Strongly At Best Design Awards

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga ākonga have won several medals at the Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards 2023.

Otago Polytechnic’s Architecture programme featured strongly in the 2023 awards.

Georgia Pope, who is in her first year of the recently introduced Master of Architecture (Professional) programme at Otago Polytechnic, won a Gold Medal for her project "Harmony in Motion", which envisages a vibrant multipurpose space centered around a dance studio and a gin distillery on Dunedin’s Filleul St.

The win in the Student Spatial category follows Georgia’s Silver Medal in 2022 for her concept "Kaituna", which examined restoring a wetland in South Dunedin.

Final-year Bachelor of Architectural Studies ākonga Marissa Tresslor claimed a Silver Medal (Student Spatial) for her project "Te Wairua o Te Piopiotahi", which aims to stimulate a deeper connection to Milford Sound/Piopiotahi.

Master of Architecture ākonga Hunter Dale won a Bronze Medal for "The Grid, A Lattice of People and Place", which proposes a multipurpose, vibrant space in Filleul St combining a market and residential apartments.

And second-year Bachelor of Architectural Studies ākonga Eden Rose-Yon claimed a Bronze Medal (Student Spatial) for the project "Te Whare Tongarewa o Hotere (The Museum of Hotere)", a contemporary art gallery named after the celebrated artist Ralph Hotere.

Associate Professor Tobias Danielmeier, Head of Architecture, Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga, says the Best Design Awards success reflects the work and skill of ākonga - as well as all the expertise and passion of those who teach them.

"Our School of Architecture is proud of the fact that our ākonga find employment easily. Certainly, those in the industry comment positively about the attributes and skills our learners display in workplace settings."

Another two Otago Polytechnic projects were announced medal winners at the Best Design Awards.

Alice Wassell, a Bachelor of Design (Product) graduate, claimed a Bronze Medal in the Student and Academic Product section for "Nestle", a bespoke wooden window seat; and final-year Bachelor of Design (Communication) ākonga Jacob Burnet and Ryan Dombroski earned a Bronze Medal (Student Moving Image) for a music video created for Dunedin band Sunflower Scent.

A total of 12 Otago Polytechnic projects were named finalists at the Best Design Awards.

"To have 12 finalists at New Zealand’s most prestigious design awards is an outstanding achievement," says Chris Williamson, Executive Director, Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga.

"The latest success continues Otago Polytechnic’s strong representation over many years at the Best Design Awards.

"Previous Best Awards finalists and winners have gone on to launch their design careers in New Zealand and overseas."

