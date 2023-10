One Year Scholarship Awarded At Te Wānanga O Raukawa Open Day

A one-year study scholarship was awarded to Alize Apera-Ngaha (Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Mahuta, Te Āti Awa, Muaūpoko) at the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Open Day held on Saturday 7 October. Alize says, “There are no words to express how happy I am to be awarded the scholarship”. She is going to be studying Heke Whakaakoranga Kōhungahunga (Diploma in Teaching, Early Childhood).

Below is a brief kōrero from Alize about herself, why she chose to study Whakaakoranga Kōhungahunga and where she sees this qualification taking her.

He uri tēnei nō Ngāti-Rārua, nō Ngāti-Mahuta. Heoi anō i pakeke ahau i roto i te āhurutanga o Rangitāne, o Mana Tamariki. I whāngaihia mai te reo e tōku māmā, nā reira i reo Māori ai tōku whānau, waihoki, tōku tipuranga. He mātāwaenga tēnei e rata ana ki te tuitui me te tunu kai.

“He tūponotanga noa iho te rēhita i taua wā tonu. I taku taenga ki te Wānanga, nā te wairua au i kawe.

He hua tēnei, ka mutu, he mokopuna tēnei nō te kaupapa tonu, nā reira me pehea e kore ai au e hoki ki te kaupapa. Ko te manu tuauru, ko te tuku ihotanga o te mātauranga Māori ki ngā tamariki mokopuna.

He hiahia nōku ki te mau ki ngā whakaakoranga me ngā mōhiotanga katoa e eke ai au ki ngā tihi taumata, ka mutu, kia riro i ngā tamariki ngā painga huhua o tēnei ao.

Kāore he kupu hei whakaahua i te nui o taku harikoa kia whakawhiwhia ki a au te whiwhinga nei.”

Over 200 attended the Open Day held on Saturday despite the weather. Many taking the opportunity to participate in activities, tour the new buildings and find out study options for 2024. Anyone interested in finding out about qualifications that underpin a Māori world view can visit www.wananga.com.

© Scoop Media