Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Capturing A Spot In Photo Finals

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Just one word summed up how Cindy Griffith felt when she heard she was a finalist in the IHC Capture the Moment photography competition- ‘wonderful’.

Cindy is an NMIT Te Pūkenga Community Living ākonga at the Marlborough Campus and her tutor, Mini Foley, says Cindy had ‘the biggest smile’ when they heard the news.

"We've been doing photography once a week-learning about a concept and then going out and taking photos," says Mini. "We heard about the IHC competition, and I encouraged the students to look at their work and choose one image."

Cindy selected a photo she had taken of a Marlborough vineyard in winter, which appealed to her.

"It has got no shoots on it-and it has clouds," she says.

Mini was not involved in taking the photo, selecting it for the competition, or in the editing process. "Cindy was definitely in control. If I made any suggestions, she was quick to tell me, ‘I have done enough’," says Mini.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The framed photo placed in the top 30 in New Zealand and was exhibited at FOTO FEST in Hastings City. All the photographs were up for sale with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the photographer.

NMIT has purchased the original framed image, and it will be displayed in the Budge Street reception area on campus.

Cindy received a certificate, and she says the money she gets is going ‘straight into a bank account’ and staying there.

She plans to continue photography but isn’t sure what her next subject matter will be: "Something different," she says.

In the meantime, Cindy is not only celebrating her success behind the camera, but also her recent engagement-although there’s no date for the wedding set yet.

"When it is warmer," she says.

Capture the Moment 2023 Capture the moment is a photography competition for New Zealanders who have an intellectual disability, or an intellectual disability and autism.

Building on the success of the IHC Art Awards, it aims to showcase the talent of New Zealanders through a different medium.

The theme of this year’s competition was ‘Your Aotearoa, New Zealand’.

The judges were: Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet, CEO of the fashion house WORLD, and the IHC Art Awards Ambassador and Patron of IHC New Zealand. Anna Briggs, Wellington freelance commercial photographer, and Hawke’s Bay based photographer, Shayne Jeffares.

See the 2023 online gallery of finalist images.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 