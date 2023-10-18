Code-Ed and Hatch Early Learning Join Forces to Boost Literacy

Auckland, NZ (October 16, 2023) — Two leaders in childhood education, Code-Ed Ltd (New Zealand). and Hatch Early Learning (United States), announced a new collaboration to create an expanded collection of print and digital resources to help students boost reading and literacy skills.

Working together, the two companies are providing a suite of solutions to bridge the gap between traditional and digital learning. They aim to help increase students’ proficiency in reading and grow in other key areas like math, literacy, and child development.

“If we expect educators to close achievement gaps, we have to provide them with resources they can use to transform the way young students build foundational reading and writing skills. Our work in partnership with Hatch expands the level of support we can provide to teachers and, in turn, the impact on the lives of students of all backgrounds,” said Joy Allcock, educator, author, and founder of Code-Ed.

This convergence of Code-Ed and Hatch comes at an opportune time. Educators are seeking comprehensive solutions that seamlessly blend print and online learning materials. The two Code-Ed literacy resource collections that are the foundation for the joint work, Fun Foundations™ and The Code is the Key™, meet current demands by providing structured print-based lessons alongside Hatch’s interactive digital platform, Ignite by Hatch®.

“We are excited about this collaboration as it allows us to provide educators with precisely what is needed right now — extra, high-quality, evidence-based resources to help tackle critical learning gaps and prepare students for success,” said Sam Bonfante, president of Hatch Early Learning.

The first phase of the collaboration reshapes early literacy education for the modern classroom by providing educators access to Hatch’s interactive digital platform, Ignite by Hatch®, and Code-Ed’s print-based lessons for early learners, Fun Foundations™ and The Code is the Key™. Together, the two companies aim to accelerate students’ progress, regardless of their initial literacy foundation, by offering teachers an innovative approach to developing those critical literacy skills in just 10 minutes of targeted daily instruction.

Educators can gather additional details by attending a webinar on October 17th presented by EdWeb or by attending one of several conferences featuring Hatch in the months of October and November. More information can be found at https://home.edweb.net/webinar/learningp320231017/ and https://www.hatchearlylearning.com/conferences.

About Code-Ed Ltd.

Code-Ed Ltd. is a New Zealand-based company that specialises in developing educational resources that demystify the way written English works and make it accessible to all teachers and students by explicitly teaching the alphabetic code, the meaning system, and the most reliable spelling rules and conventions of English. Using a linguistic approach developed by author, educator, and researcher Joy Allcock, the Code-Ed resources build a bridge between research and practice, ensuring that teachers have access to evidence-based methods that really work. https://code-ed.co.nz

About Hatch Early Learning

Hatch Early Learning is a US-based leader in early education, providing administrators and teachers with actionable data on student readiness across multiple domains. Their research-based solutions offer valuable insights into student progress, enabling informed decision-making and targeted interventions. Hatch’s platforms streamline paperwork, save teachers time, promote effective collaboration with families, and create a supportive educational environment. https://www.hatchearlylearning.com

