Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Law Reform Project To Focus On Bail And Custodial Remand Practices In Aotearoa

Friday, 20 October 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: Victoria University of Wellington

Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington is delighted to announce that the Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation has awarded Te Herenga Waka Centre for Justice Innovation a $714,504 grant towards the Custodial Remand before Trial or Sentence project.

The project is intended to assess the current law and practices relating to imprisonment before trial or sentence in Aotearoa New Zealand and to suggest recommendations for change.

In New Zealand, the percentage of the population that is on custodial remand is 43% and is predicted to increase over the next decade. While similar problems with elevated levels of custodial remand can be seen in comparable jurisdictions such as England and Wales, and Australia, the percentage of the prison population that is on custodial remand is particularly high in this country as compared to other developed nations.

The Custodial Remand before Trial or Sentence project will examine bail laws and decision-making, reasons for delays (especially delays in sentencing after conviction), and understanding the impacts of bail and custodial remand across the prison population and within families and communities.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

There is currently little independent research on the use of bail or custodial remand, why the numbers are growing, and how custodial remand is experienced by prisoners, whānau, and the communities they touch. A particular focus will be placed on the experiences of Māori, Pasifika peoples, women, young adults, and those who are neurodivergent or who have mental health needs.

Professor Yvette Tinsley, the academic co-director of the Centre for Justice Innovation, says: “We know that delays that increase time spent in custody, awaiting trial or sentence, can be detrimental for complainants, defendants, and the criminal justice system as a whole.

“Those remanded between conviction and sentence for lengthy periods receive little or no access to rehabilitative programmes that could help them and that could prevent future harm.”

The project will look to create an evidence base for discussion of legal and policy reform in order to reduce delays and other impacts associated with time spent in custody.

“The disproportionate number of Māori going through the justice system will be reflected in the number of Māori in custodial remand,” says Everard Halbert (Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Whiti), the Māori co-director for the Centre.

“This impacts on the individual, their whānau, hapū, and iwi. Work is needed to assess the current law around remand, look at how it works in practice, and make recommendations.”

The project also aims to provide public education on custodial remand to enable informed debate of the issues.

Judge John Walker, the judicial co-director for the Centre, says: “The development of independent evidence-based advice on strategies to reduce the time people spend in custody awaiting sentence or trial is important. Not only for those in prison cells with little or no interventions, but for victims and complainants who are awaiting outcomes.

“The problem is multi-faceted and addressing it requires the multi-disciplinary approach that the Centre for Justice Innovation can provide.”

The project will be led by Professor Tinsley, with a multi-disciplinary team of researchers from Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

The project will deliver outputs that add to current international literature on bail and remand and provide accessible information for the public. This will include an edited open access book, video vignettes hosted on the Te Herenga Waka Centre for Justice Innovation website, accessible research summary factsheets, and a symposium.

Funding for this project is valid until October 2025.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Victoria University of Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 