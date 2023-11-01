TupuOra To Offer First Ever Māori Tutoring Programme For Kura And Wharekura

Māori Education Provider, TupuOra, has announced the launch of tutoring programme, Tuku Marumaru for years 7 to 13 at Kura Kaupapa or Wharekura. Expressions of interest are now being accepted for kaiako, kura and ākonga seeking support or extension through specialised te reo Māori-based tutoring to upskill in numeracy and literacy.

Tuku Marumaru was developed in response to the Loss of Learning Initiative when Hon Tinetti announced the need for initiatives to support students to accelerate their learning.

Research has found that tutoring is an effective medium-term solution to support students who have experienced disrupted learning.

“At TupuOra we decided to create a resource that not only helps our ākonga familiarise themselves with their education but fosters the confidence within them to want to learn and level up their understanding through their first language,” says TupuOra Mana Whakahaere Te Waipounamu Teinakore.

First of its kind, the programme focuses on upskilling ākonga Māori in specialised subjects through te reo Māori. The programme focuses on preparation for assessments, aligning with Te Marautanga o Aotearoa (TMoA) while complementing classroom learning experiences. Focus areas include:

Te Reo Rangatira

Tikanga ā-iwi (Te Takanga o te Wā)

Pāngarau (Tauanga)

Pūtaiao

Hangarau

Hauora

Ngā Toi (Toi Ataata, Toi Puoro, Ngā Mahi a te Rēhia, Te Ao Haka)

Te Reo Pākehā

In addition to tutoring support, registrants gain full access to the literacy support programme Te Tuhirau, a reo Māori resource created by TupuOra. Tuku Marumaru is a combination of one-on-one tutoring, small group wānanga, and online resources delivered by the qualified teachers within the TupuOra staff base.

“A key part of our engagement with ākonga Māori is that we match them with tutors who are not only matatau in their areas but who can work closely with kaiako and whānau to address the specific learning needs of the ākonga,” says Teinakore.

The programme spans across a minimum of 10 weeks, with one session per week ranging from 45 minutes to 1 hour, with flexible delivery modes including face-to-face or online during or outside school hours.

“We encourage whānau to use this service and ask your Kura or Wharekura if they are working with TupuOra to support your tamaiti. We want to build confidence in our tamariki and their education and we can do so by working alongside them and empowering them through mātauranga,” says Teinakore.

About

Tuku Marumaru

Tuku Marumaru is a personalised tutoring programme matching kaiako and specialist tutors with ākonga in years 7-13 at Kura Kaupapa and Wharekura who want to level up on their reo and mātauranga.

TupuOra

TupuOra means to grow the wellbeing, and TupuOra helps to grow the wellbeing of all people who journey into their space. They work with organisations and individuals to develop their cultural capability, as a way towards achieving success and realising their potential. In short, they see themselves as enablers of success through culture, with a high-level focus of enabling anyone to achieve anything.

