Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Win For ECE Providers As Ministry Of Education Confirms Common Sense Building WoF Approach

Friday, 3 November 2023, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

The Early Childhood Council welcomes the Ministry of Education’s clarification they won’t automatically remove early learning centre licences if their building loses its warrant of fitness under new MBIE guidelines, after an ECC investigation.

“This is a relief for ECC members and all centres. Knowing your licence could still be removed anytime is still a risk, but at least it won’t be because of this Building Warrant of Fitness issue any more. It’s heartening to see some common sense being applied by the Ministry here, well done” said ECC CEO Simon Laube.

In a statement, the MoE confirmed: “We have no plans to close early learning services without warning if they don’t have a building warrant of fitness.”

“We review services on a case-by-case basis, assessing whether a service is safe in the context in which it operates, even though it may be technically non-compliant. Any enforcement action we take is related directly to the risk the non-compliance has on the health and safety of children.”

The Ministry confirmed the regulatory framework gave providers a reasonable opportunity to demonstrate compliance before cancelling a license. This discretion has been used with one provider already, who was able to keep operating while the issues were addressed.

However, the ECC considers the Ministry’s wide discretionary powers and lack of accountability systems a major ongoing risk. ECE providers’ only option for challenging decisions is triggering time-consuming Ombudsman investigations - ECC and its members currently have a number underway.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“No-one wants centres in unsafe buildings, but this confirms capacity for providers to address minor issues while staying open even if the building is non-compliant, which wasn’t clear before ECC became involved.”

“MBIE needs to do better and appreciate they don’t necessarily know best. We recommend consulting with local authorities and any other Ministry that regulates industries with buildings before tinkering with building regulations. This situation should have been avoided altogether, but we’re pleased with where things are at now,” said Simon Laube.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 