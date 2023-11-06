Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Rocket Lab Awards $30,000 In Two University Scholarships To Support Rural Students And Women In STEM

Monday, 6 November 2023, 9:51 am
Press Release: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA Inc, (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, has today awarded two scholarships worth $30,000 total to a young student aspiring to become a Māori health professional and a young woman determined to become an aerospace engineer.

Matangirau Whaanga of Rongomaiwahine and Ngāti Kahungunu, who has ancestral ties to Mahia where Rocket Lab operates and launches its Electron rockets, has been awarded the Rocket Lab Scholarship to support his goal of becoming a Māori health professional through a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree at Auckland University.

The Rocket Lab Scholarship supports and encourages students from the regions that surround Rocket Lab’s launch site in Mahia to pursue science, technology, engineering, or maths (STEM) at tertiary level, and has been granted annually since 2017. The Rocket Lab Scholarship covers tertiary education costs for up to four years of study and includes mentorship from Rocket Lab where applicable.

Ivy Doak from Auckland has been awarded the Rocket Lab Women’s Scholarship to support her pursuit of a mechanical engineering degree through Auckland University to become a spacecraft designer in the aerospace industry. The Rocket Lab Women’s Scholarship has been recently established to encourage more young women to become leaders in aerospace. The Rocket Lab Women’s Scholarship also covers tertiary education costs and includes mentorship from a female Rocket Lab engineer.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said: “Matangirau and Ivy are two fantastic students who impressed me in different ways: Matangirau, with his dedicated to Māori health and giving back to his community and Ivy, with her palpable enthusiasm for rockets and determination to work in the space industry. Our scholarships were created to provide the encouragement to make a difference in the world and help relieve the burden of expensive study, and we’re proud to be enabling that with this year’s two exceptional scholarship recipients.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Rocket Lab also extends its congratulations to 2018 Rocket Lab Scholarship recipient, Mya Mataki-Wilson, who recently graduated from Auckland University with a degree in Engineering. Ms Mataki-Wilson is now working as a civil engineer on the Te Ahu a Turanga Alliance highway project in Palmerston North.

Across Rocket Lab’s Scholarships, $150,000 has been dedicated to eight young students studying tertiary degrees in STEM since Rocket Lab began granting scholarships in 2017. Applications for the Rocket Lab Scholarship and the Women’s Scholarship open in term three each year at rocketlabusa.com.

Comment by Matangirau Whaanga: “I’m committed to my studies and to achieving my goals and this scholarship will allow me to do that. I am really appreciative of Rocket Lab and their support; my family’s reactions have been so positive and my parents are really proud and happy for me. I’m also very keen to meet the expert scientists at Rocket Lab: a one-on-one mentorship with a scientist who has real world experience in such an exciting field as rocket science is a rare opportunity.”

Comment by Ivy Doak: “I am incredibly excited about this life-changing opportunity. It’s an honour and a privilege that I am incredibly grateful for; my grin was from ear to ear and I’ve been on cloud nine ever since! As an aspiring aerospace engineer, to be mentored by a ground-breaking female engineer from the Rocket Lab team is a game changer. Receiving guidance and advice of this caliber as I embark on my engineering degree is an invaluable privilege that I am eager to make the most of in every way possible. In turn, I intend to share my experiences to help pave the way for and benefit future students. I’m extremely privileged to benefit from the Rocket Lab Women’s Scholarship, and I’m determined to pay it forward.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rocket Lab on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 