Playcentre Encourages Outdoor Play For Play Week Aotearoa

Playcentre Aotearoa is encouraging whānau at their early childhood education centres across the motu to find new ways, places and spaces to enjoy outdoor play with their pēpi and tamariki in recognition of Play Week Aotearoa (6-12 November 2023).

Play Week Aotearoa is run annually by Sport NZ to highlight the importance of ensuring tamariki have quality play opportunities and experiences.

The theme of Play Week 2023 is – Play is Everywhere!

“Playcentre’s philosophy is all about empowering whānau and tamariki to play, learn and grow together,” says David Moger, Chief Executive of Playcentre Aotearoa.

“This Play Week we encourage whānau to find new ways, places and spaces to enjoy outdoor play with their pēpi and tamariki,” says Moger.

“Young infants’ brains are designed to learn through play. Outdoor play offers numerous benefits for tamariki, including the development of gross motor skills, problem-solving and social skills,” explains Moger.

“Our Playcentres across the motu are open this Play Week for any whānau with tamariki aged 0-6 years who would like new ideas or ways to play, and anyone is welcome to visit,” says Moger.

Playcentre is a nationwide charity with over 400 centres located throughout the country.

Visit

www.playcentre.org.nz

to find your local centre.

