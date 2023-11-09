Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Zealand Skills And Education College (NZSE) Receives Prestigious 2023 Social Contribution Category Award

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 6:54 pm
Press Release: NZSE

New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE) is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the 2023 Social Contribution Category Award by the New Zealand Chinese Business Club. This esteemed recognition underscores NZSE's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, empowering communities in New Zealand, while promoting social and economic growth.

NZSE introduced the NZ Certificate in ECE Level 4 in Mandarin, the only NZQA-approved qualification delivered in Mandarin and online – accessible to people nationwide. Since the program's inception in 2022, more than 150 learners have overcome language barriers, improved their digital skills, and successfully achieved the qualification, allowing them to work as home-based Early Childhood Education (ECE) educators.

This milestone is particularly significant because it addresses a vital need within the Chinese community in New Zealand. In the past, there were no qualification requirements for educators in the home-based education sector. However, in 2022, a regulation was introduced mandating that, by January 2025, 80% of educators in this sector must hold at least a Level 4 Early Childhood Education certificate. This presented a challenge for many educators, given their limited English language skills and the need to balance work and study. NZSE's innovative response to this challenge is now making a profound difference.

Wendy Liao, CEO of NZSE, emphasises the importance of NZSE's efforts, stating, "As the qualification is online, it lifts the learner's skillsets and deepens their understanding of New Zealand society – knowledge that can be passed on to the next generation."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

New Zealand Chinese Business Club, with its mission to enable Chinese businesses in New Zealand to make a more significant contribution to the local economy and society, acknowledges the significant strides NZSE has made in supporting Chinese-speaking New Zealand residents. This award is a testament to NZSE's dedication to making a lasting impact on education, reducing language barriers, and increasing cultural understanding within the Chinese community. Multi-faceted, the qualification equips learners with the knowledge of Te Whāriki, an advanced ECE curriculum; Te Reo Māori language and principles.

Mary Waugh, Academic Director - Qualifications and QA is elated with the programme’s success:

"It was a wonderful way to celebrate how we support the Chinese community, parents, and grandparents, and, more importantly, the impact this support is having on the younger generation of children growing up in New Zealand. My heart swells with pride."

NZ Certificate in ECE Level 4 in Mandarin program at NZSE has been a remarkable success. In the first class that opened in January 2022, more than 100 learners enrolled and achieved the qualification, even at an average age of 62 years old. This accomplishment demonstrates that age is not a barrier to personal growth, as long as one is motivated to learn.

Dr Jian Yang, Chair of New Zealand Chinese Business Club, commends NZSE on its effort to cater for the need of the Chinese community, stating “NZSE has thus set an example for education providers in New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZSE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 