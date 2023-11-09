New Zealand Skills And Education College (NZSE) Receives Prestigious 2023 Social Contribution Category Award

New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE) is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the 2023 Social Contribution Category Award by the New Zealand Chinese Business Club. This esteemed recognition underscores NZSE's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, empowering communities in New Zealand, while promoting social and economic growth.

NZSE introduced the NZ Certificate in ECE Level 4 in Mandarin, the only NZQA-approved qualification delivered in Mandarin and online – accessible to people nationwide. Since the program's inception in 2022, more than 150 learners have overcome language barriers, improved their digital skills, and successfully achieved the qualification, allowing them to work as home-based Early Childhood Education (ECE) educators.

This milestone is particularly significant because it addresses a vital need within the Chinese community in New Zealand. In the past, there were no qualification requirements for educators in the home-based education sector. However, in 2022, a regulation was introduced mandating that, by January 2025, 80% of educators in this sector must hold at least a Level 4 Early Childhood Education certificate. This presented a challenge for many educators, given their limited English language skills and the need to balance work and study. NZSE's innovative response to this challenge is now making a profound difference.

Wendy Liao, CEO of NZSE, emphasises the importance of NZSE's efforts, stating, "As the qualification is online, it lifts the learner's skillsets and deepens their understanding of New Zealand society – knowledge that can be passed on to the next generation."

New Zealand Chinese Business Club, with its mission to enable Chinese businesses in New Zealand to make a more significant contribution to the local economy and society, acknowledges the significant strides NZSE has made in supporting Chinese-speaking New Zealand residents. This award is a testament to NZSE's dedication to making a lasting impact on education, reducing language barriers, and increasing cultural understanding within the Chinese community. Multi-faceted, the qualification equips learners with the knowledge of Te Whāriki, an advanced ECE curriculum; Te Reo Māori language and principles.

Mary Waugh, Academic Director - Qualifications and QA is elated with the programme’s success:

"It was a wonderful way to celebrate how we support the Chinese community, parents, and grandparents, and, more importantly, the impact this support is having on the younger generation of children growing up in New Zealand. My heart swells with pride."

NZ Certificate in ECE Level 4 in Mandarin program at NZSE has been a remarkable success. In the first class that opened in January 2022, more than 100 learners enrolled and achieved the qualification, even at an average age of 62 years old. This accomplishment demonstrates that age is not a barrier to personal growth, as long as one is motivated to learn.

Dr Jian Yang, Chair of New Zealand Chinese Business Club, commends NZSE on its effort to cater for the need of the Chinese community, stating “NZSE has thus set an example for education providers in New Zealand.”

