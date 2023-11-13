Milford Foundation Commits Further $310,000 To Support School Leavers To Attend University

The Milford Foundation has today pledged a further $310,000 in the second year of its tertiary scholarship programme in a continued commitment to investing in future generations.

The scholarships aim to provide financial and mentoring support to school leavers who have demonstrated strong academic potential yet face financial barriers and challenges.

With funding support initially from the Foundation, 16 new students have been selected for 2024 intake, with each recipient receiving a flexible support package up to $10,000 per year for the duration of their undergraduate qualification.

15 students who received the inaugural Milford Foundation scholarships in 2023 and will continue studies into their second year.

Milford Foundation Chief Executive, Bryce Marsden, says “Financial barriers are unfortunately one of the many reasons that high performing young people can’t pursue their dreams to study at university and that’s never felt right for us,” says Marsden.

“The first intake of recipients has proven what’s possible when motivated young people are unburdened from financial barriers, and it is a privilege to support more students to embark on their tertiary journeys next year.”

Bella Sarginson, inaugural recipient, says support from the Milford Foundation has allowed her to focus on managing the transition to university and prioritise her academic performance, rather than worry about money.

“I’m very grateful for the difference the scholarship made to my first year at university,” she says. “The financial support freed me to concentrate on my studies, and knowing there were people there to help me was a real comfort. I went to university confident that I had the means and support to be successful – and I have been. It’s been a great year.”

The 2024 scholarship programme also provides holistic wraparound support, and this month the inaugural scholarship students are set to attend a two-day networking and professional development workshop, facilitated by TV personality, Jason Gunn.

The selected recipients are enrolled to study at universities across New Zealand, including the University of Auckland, University of Otago, Victoria University of Wellington, and the University of Canterbury. They will study a range of subjects including Law, Engineering, Finance, Business, Health Science, and Māori Studies.

