Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Milford Foundation Commits Further $310,000 To Support School Leavers To Attend University

Monday, 13 November 2023, 8:08 am
Press Release: Milford Foundation

The Milford Foundation has today pledged a further $310,000 in the second year of its tertiary scholarship programme in a continued commitment to investing in future generations.

The scholarships aim to provide financial and mentoring support to school leavers who have demonstrated strong academic potential yet face financial barriers and challenges.

With funding support initially from the Foundation, 16 new students have been selected for 2024 intake, with each recipient receiving a flexible support package up to $10,000 per year for the duration of their undergraduate qualification.

15 students who received the inaugural Milford Foundation scholarships in 2023 and will continue studies into their second year.

Milford Foundation Chief Executive, Bryce Marsden, says “Financial barriers are unfortunately one of the many reasons that high performing young people can’t pursue their dreams to study at university and that’s never felt right for us,” says Marsden.

“The first intake of recipients has proven what’s possible when motivated young people are unburdened from financial barriers, and it is a privilege to support more students to embark on their tertiary journeys next year.”

Bella Sarginson, inaugural recipient, says support from the Milford Foundation has allowed her to focus on managing the transition to university and prioritise her academic performance, rather than worry about money.

“I’m very grateful for the difference the scholarship made to my first year at university,” she says. “The financial support freed me to concentrate on my studies, and knowing there were people there to help me was a real comfort. I went to university confident that I had the means and support to be successful – and I have been. It’s been a great year.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The 2024 scholarship programme also provides holistic wraparound support, and this month the inaugural scholarship students are set to attend a two-day networking and professional development workshop, facilitated by TV personality, Jason Gunn.

The selected recipients are enrolled to study at universities across New Zealand, including the University of Auckland, University of Otago, Victoria University of Wellington, and the University of Canterbury. They will study a range of subjects including Law, Engineering, Finance, Business, Health Science, and Māori Studies.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Milford Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 