University Of Otago Student Has Been Selected As One Of The 2023 Emerging Practitioner Award Recipients

Cameron Monteath

The Acorn Foundation and the trustees of the FAME Trust are pleased to announce the selection for the 2023 Emerging Practitioner Award recipient at the University of Otago. Seven promising students are selected each year from top-rated performing arts schools in New Zealand to receive $10,000.

Award-winning composer and pianist, Cameron Monteath is this year's recipient from the University of Otago. His professor Anthony Ritchie describes Cameron as a “truly rounded musician and creative artist. His composition is colourful, interesting, well written for the resources and has a knack of drawing in an audience. Winning the NZ Symphony Orchestra’s Todd Young Composers Awards with his piece Moirai was an outstanding achievement. He has genuine potential for the future and will make very good use of this award.”

Cameron is a dedicated performer and has had the privilege of performing twice with a professional orchestra. He is also an active soloist, participating in concerts around Dunedin and throughout Otago. The piano is not just the only musical instrument he plays; Cameron also plays the viola in the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra.

Cameron is extremely humbled and grateful to have received the award. He sees the award as a wonderful acknowledgement of all the hard work that goes into pursuing a creative field.

In 2024, Cameron will be studying for an honours degree in piano performance and composition with the plan to head overseas to pursue his master's and doctorate in composition.

Cameron aspires to return to New Zealand to share his knowledge and inspire the next generation of musicians and composers. “Already having several years of pedagogical experience behind me, it would be an honour to have the opportunity to give back to the environment that has nurtured me so much,” says Cameron.

This award will allow Cameron to immerse himself in his studies and focus on plans for his music career. Cameron will be able to continue to pursue his passion for music and composition and make his mark on New Zealand’s music scene.

