Science & Engineering Fair Inspires Next Generation

More than 220 enthusiastic young learners packed out New Plymouth’s Devon Hotel, alongside their teachers, parents, and caregivers, for the recent Taranaki Primary Schools Science and Engineering Fair 2023.

The two fun-filled and educational days saw proud youngsters showcase their science and engineering projects and learn from some inspiring guests, including palaeontologist DebbieSaurus from Nanogirl Labs.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"It was a pleasure to be able to host the 2023 Taranaki Primary Schools Science and Engineering Fair. This is the 12 th time the Fair has been held, and every year it has been incredible to see so many inspired young learners get excited about science and engineering."

"Some of the children at the Fair will undoubtedly go on to careers in science and engineering. They might play important roles in New Zealand’s ongoing electrification, contribute to our agricultural knowledge, or develop new modes of automation.

"The opportunities are endless for these young learners. The Taranaki Primary Schools Science and Engineering Fair is all about showing them the wonders of science and engineering and how they can play a role in these fields."

Sheree Long, Director, Workforce Development, who leads the Fair for Energy Resources Aotearoa, says that students’ projects were of a very high quality again this year.

"It was fantastic to have so many enthusiastic students proudly present their science and engineering projects. The quality of the entries this year were truly impressive, and included everything from plant growing technologies to energy generating wind farms and biofuels."

"We were pleased to have such strong support from our judges, award presenters, and sponsors from across the Taranaki community. Without their support it would not be possible to produce this annual event that has become such a highlight for students and schools across the region."

The Taranaki Primary Schools Science and Engineering Fair is an integral part of Energy Resources Aotearoa’s Energy Skills programme. Last year’s publication, Building Energy’s Talent Pipeline , details our plans to attract, promote and develop talent for the New Zealand energy industry.

School Participation Award

Winning School - Omata Primary School

Newcomer School Award

Winning School - The Green School

Additional Awards:

Most creative/artistic entry award - Welbourn Primary School, Amali Horton

Best use of materials award - Ethan Deshwal, Individual entry

Best Technical Accurate Design Award - Tie between Green School, Amos Michael and Oakura Primary School, Colin Faragasso, Israel Fakavamoeanga, Jesse Tscheuschler

Best Poster Award - Central Primary School - Finlay McCraig

Engineering Challenge Category Awards:

First - Welbourn Primary School - Jamie Lewis and Oliver Pascoe

Second - Fitzroy Primary School - Emme Laird

Third - Fitzroy Primary School - Te Waiehu Middleton

Fourth - Omata Primary School - Tavish Thomas

Super Science Category Awards:

First - Fitzroy Primary School - Eliza Barnes

Second - Oakura Primary School - Ella Ander

Third - Welbourn Primary School - Ava Summerrell and Francesca Pascoe

Fourth - Manaia Primary School - Koby Cooper

Overall Award for best overall project of Engineering and Science

First - Fitzroy Primary School, Eliza Barnes

