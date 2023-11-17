Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Research Leader And Antarctica Expert To Join Waikato As Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research

Friday, 17 November 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

17 November 2023: The University of Waikato has announced the appointment of Professor Gary Wilson to the role of Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research from early next year.

Gary is currently Chief Scientist and General Manager Research Strategy & Partnerships at GNS Science Te Pū Ao. He holds a BSc with First Class Honours in Geology, BMus and PhD in Geology and Earth Science, all from Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington.

Gary has an extensive track record in research and research leadership in universities and in government research agencies.

He holds an Honorary Professorship with the University of Otago following almost two decades working in roles including Associate Dean for Research, Head of Department and Professor of Geology and Marine Science.

Gary's research interests include marine geology and the marine geological record of ocean and climate change, with specific focuses on Antarctica. His work in this area and his previous roles including Managing Director of the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute and Chief Scientific Advisor to Antarctica New Zealand, are well-known nationally and internationally.

Gary is passionate about research and what can be achieved by impact from research through collaboration and partnerships. He is also equally motivated by supporting and enabling graduate researchers to achieve their goals, and has supervised more than 35 masters and doctoral students over the course of his career.

“I’m excited to be joining the University of Waikato and looking forward to helping build the national and international research profile of the University,” says Professor Wilson.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says the University is delighted to have secured someone of Gary’s calibre, with a deep understanding and passion for research both in a university context and more broadly.

Gary’s appointment replaces Professor Bryony James who recently took up the role of Provost at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.

