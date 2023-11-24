Education And Social Work On The Move To City Campus

From this month, Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland is now welcoming the Faculty of Education and Social Work from its current location at 74 Epsom Avenue to City Campus in readiness for teaching in 2024.

The move to a beautiful, refurbished building (B201) on Symonds Street will offer teaching and social work students improved access to a wide range of support services, as well as student clubs and amenities on City Campus.

It will also provide improved teaching spaces that will enable increased opportunities for inter-faculty engagement and academic collaboration.

By the start of Semester One 2024, most of the Education and Social Work faculty will be located in B201, and in the newly renovated Old Choral Hall on Symonds Street from early 2025, as well as in two nearby buildings.

The Epsom Campus Marae (Tūtahi Tonu) will be re-established on City Campus with all of its precious taonga, alongside Te Puna Wānanga (School of Māori and Indigenous Education) in Building 113. The wharekai, Te Piringa, will be provided, as will bathrooms. Together, these will continue to function as a marae space for the faculty.

Now closed, the Epsom Sylvia Ashton-Warner Library collections will be relocated to Te Herenga Mātauranga Whānui, General Library at the City Campus, with low-use items being moved to the on-demand collection.

Services to the faculty’s staff and students will be offered from the General Library and Kate Edger Information Commons on City Campus. The Sylvia Ashton-Warner Library at Tai Tokerau will remain in its current location.

Education and Social Work students will also have closer access to the new Recreation and Wellbeing Centre on Symonds Street, estimated to open in Semester Two, 2024.

The move is part of the University’s long-term strategy to consolidate its central Auckland sites and to invest in the development of the Te Papa Ako o Tai Tonga, South Auckland Campus, and the upgrade of the Te Papa Ako o Tai Tokerau, Tai Tokerau Campus.

The University will be evaluating future options for the land and buildings on the Epsom site following the relocation, and is committed to keeping students, staff, neighbours, and other stakeholders informed as the future of the site is considered.

